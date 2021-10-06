ScreenPit Presents The First Log Line Pitch Event On Twitter

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first #ScreenPit is taking place on Twitter featuring writers pitching log lines of completed screenplays and scripts from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Hollywood Time on Wednesday October 13th.

The first film industry screenwriting Twitter pitch event will help connect writers with film industry executives and managers. The writers behind #ScreenPit created this event to provide an opportunity for screenwriters to showcase their projects on Twitter to proactive market and to provide a platform for industry pros to peruse what is available.

#ScreenPit founder and screenwriter Kim Hornsby says that the idea behind this event was born out of the COVID-19 crisis. "Since the pandemic forced us all inside and we formed this close-knit screenwriting community in March 2020, we've seen the power of social media, had wonderful opportunities to interact, and believe that Twitter could provide a chance for screenwriters to promote their works and help industry professionals get a broader sense of the diverse talent and scripts that are available."

Use of the #ScreenPit hashtag helps to identify pitches that are participating on Twitter. Other specialized hashtags help identify the types of script genres, project definition, target audience and information about the individual writers. A listing of hashtags for the event, as well as samples of log line Twitter pitches, one pager examples and event guidelines can be found at www.screenpit.org

Although October 13th, will be the first pitch event, future #ScreenPit events will occur several times a year. "We are thrilled at the opportunities that these events can bring to the film industry and to the writers who are trying to get more exposure for their work," says Hornsby. "As professionals in the industry we understand how daunting it can be to make real connections. At #ScreenPit we'll give everyone a fair chance to be seen. As in anything, nothing is guaranteed but we feel that casting your net wide and making friends in the industry can only help you in the long run."

