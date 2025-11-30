ScreenPoint Medical Showcases Transpara Breast AI Suite at RSNA 2025

Research and Real-world Outcomes Underscore Transpara Breast AI's Impact on Cancer Detection and Breast Imaging Workflow

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical is showcasing the industry-leading Transpara Breast AI suite, an integrated set of solutions that includes Detection, Density, and Temporal Comparison at the 111th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, November 30-December 4, 2025 (South Hall #4719). The most clinically validated Breast AI on the market, Transpara Breast AI is built for enterprise workflows to provide radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes to help detect cancer earlier, reduce radiologist workload, and improve program performance.

2025 has been a pivotal year for ScreenPoint Medical. Surpassing 11 million mammograms processed, Transpara Breast AI is deployed in over 30 countries at leading healthcare providers and has been selected by 40% of the 2025 US News and World Report's Top 20 Best Hospitals Honor Roll recipients.

Additionally, Transpara Breast AI has been chosen in to be part of the only randomized controlled trials (RCTs) in the field of Breast AI: the MASAI RCT in Sweden and the upcoming $16mil PRISM RCT in the United States, which will commence in early 2026 and is spearheaded by researchers at UCLA and UC Davis. Results from MASAI published earlier this year found a 29% increase in cancer detection and a 44% decrease in screen-reading workload when using Transpara Detection compared to the standard of care.

Risk assessment is also a key theme at RSNA 2025: Transpara Risk, an image-based 5-year risk model for breast cancer, and Transpara Detection are the subjects of a powerful new study, "Added Value of Breast Cancer Risk Prediction Versus Detection Over a Two-year Time Period with Mammography" (S5-SSBR02-4, Sunday, November 30, 2:30 PM, S406A). This research shows the added value of risk prediction for precision care, with Transpara solutions outperforming both RSNA CAD and Mirai. AI-based risk analysis supports ScreenPoint Medical's commitment to women worldwide by powering personalized prevention pathways and enabling earlier diagnosis for less invasive treatment. Transpara Risk is approved for investigational use only.

In addition to Sunday's session, the clinical and workflow benefits of Transpara Breast AI are the subject of notable presentations and posters throughout the week at RSNA:

"We believe that research drives real-world results. The groundbreaking research presented at RSNA 2025 this week as well as our ongoing research across breast imaging RCTs support the reality that Transpara Breast AI is elevating the standard of care" said Pieter Kroese, CEO of ScreenPoint Medical. "Our partners, our performance, and our product are the reasons healthcare leaders consistently choose Transpara Breast AI. We look forward to fruitful dialogue and forward momentum at radiology's leading conference."

About ScreenPoint Medical

In the fight against breast cancer, every image is an opportunity: to unlock insight, to uncover risk, to embody health, to empower life. We build AI-powered technology for every step of the breast imaging continuum, improving consistency, reducing uncertainty, enhancing patient experience, and translating opportunity into tangible outcomes.

Proven through research, driven by innovation, and tailor-made for those seeking to lead in breast health, ScreenPoint's Transpara Breast AI is trusted by radiologists and women across the globe. We are Breast AI. Learn more at https://screenpoint-medical.com

