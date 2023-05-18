Screenverse and Apparatix Partnership Ready for Demand Side, providing a Game-Changing Solution to Digital Billboard Access Across the US

News provided by

Screenverse

18 May, 2023, 10:46 ET

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenverse, a leading Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) company, has launched a new partnership with Apparatix in the digital billboard programmatic space. This groundbreaking partnership offers media buyers and advertisers an unparalleled solution for accessing digital billboards across the US.

Screenverse is the only authorized programmatic media seller for over two dozen independent billboard operators representing over 1,100 digital billboards across the United States, including lucrative markets such as Atlanta, Denver, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. This move provides advertisers and media buyers with greater access and increased reach possibilities to target specific audiences in the physical world.

The partnership is already live and generating revenue for both companies, and media buyers are leveraging the full potential of these impactful displays through Place Exchange's integrations with leading DSPs.

Media buyers will continue to receive unparalleled transparency and control over their DOOH advertising campaigns from the Screenverse team. By offering a single, competitive billboard price point across all inventory, regardless of the market, Screenverse ensures a streamlined and efficient process for media buyers.

According to Adam Malone, President of Screenverse, "the Screenverse+Apparatix Billboards opportunity equips advertisers and media buyers with essential tools for success in the dynamic DOOH landscape. It offers a transformative chance for advertisers to efficiently and effectively reach audiences."

Kate Goldvasser, Head of Programmatic at Adquick DSP, highlighted the substantial advantage for DSP buyers: "The Screenverse+Apparatix programmatic partnership empowers Adquick DSP customers with a wide range of digital billboards in major US markets, offering competitive pricing, a unified point of contact, and streamlined creative approvals and campaign activation for enhanced efficiency."

The Screenverse and Apparatix programmatic partnership will work across two leading Supply-Side Platform (SSP) partners, Vistar and Place Exchange. These SSP partners bring a powerful combination of technology, expertise, and access to demand.

For more information on Screenverse and their programmatic DOOH network, please visit their website at https://screenversemedia.com

SOURCE Screenverse

