Screenverse and Apparatix set to transform the digital billboard programmatic space

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenverse, a leading Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) company in ad management, ad monetization, and programmatic ad solutions and Apparatix, a premier provider of software solutions for the DOOH industry, are pleased to announce their partnership in the digital billboard programmatic space.

Through this partnership, independent operators who use the Apparatix software have an unprecedented opportunity to capitalize on Screenverse's robust programmatic monetization services, leveraging one of the largest pools of digital roadside billboards in North America. Screenverse is well-positioned to manage and monetize digital billboards in the programmatic channel, thanks to its team of sales professionals, programmatic experts, media operations specialists, and marketers.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Apparatix to offer our industry-leading programmatic solutions to their clients," said David Weinfeld, CEO of Screenverse. "Our team is dedicated to delivering the highest level of service and success to each of the independent operators managing digital billboards powered by Apparatix software."

The partnership will leverage Screenverse's world-class technology and staff to act as an extension of the Apparatix team, ensuring that all of the digital billboard assets are optimized for programmatic revenue across all buyers and key programmatic decision-makers.

"Our partnership with Screenverse will provide our client-base of digital billboard operators with the best programmatic revenue solutions," said John James, CEO of Apparatix. "Screenverse's expertise in programmatic advertising combined with Apparatix's industry-leading software enables these digital billboard operators to fully maximize the value of their digital billboard assets."

John Murrow, COO of Trailhead Media and client of Apparatix said, "I'm excited to see Screenverse and Apparatix teaming up to bring their expertise to the digital billboard programmatic space. As an operator, I know that managing and monetizing digital billboards can be a challenging task, but with Screenverse's world-class technology and Apparatix's innovative software, I feel confident that my digital billboard assets will be optimized for programmatic revenue across all buyers and key programmatic decision-makers. I appreciate that Screenverse's team will act as an extension of my team, delivering the highest level of service and success. This partnership is a game-changer for the independent digital billboard operators, and I look forward to seeing the results it will bring."

"Norm Chait, RVP DOOH and Social at Quotient Technology, which operates a dedicated demand-side platform (DSP) for DOOH planning and buying, said, "We are excited to see the partnership between Screenverse and Apparatix provide independent operators with greater access to best-in-class programmatic advertising solutions and expertise, which will ultimately benefit all players in the growing DOOH space."

The partnership between Apparatix and Screenverse will also provide programmatic buyers with access to a wider range of digital billboard inventory, enabling them to reach more consumers in more markets than ever before. By leveraging the Screenverse + Apparatix digital billboard inventory, buyers will be able to identify and target audiences with greater scale and flexibility, maximizing their return on investment. This partnership will empower programmatic buyers to tap into the full potential of digital billboards, driving more effective campaigns and delivering greater value for clients.

Screenverse, founded in 2020, is a leading company in the DOOH space that connects brands to the most valuable and sought-after audiences. A data-driven company that uses advanced programmatic capabilities, Screenverse ensures that brands can reach targeted audiences in real-time and when it matters the most. With an expansive DOOH media network base, including shopping malls, transit stations, retail environments, among others, Screenverse has curated digital ad inventory networks that are highly utilized across direct and programmatic buyers from major agencies across the US. Screenverse offers a wide range of services, including ad monetization, ad management, and sales. Their media owner client-base rely on them to handle all aspects of their digital advertising campaigns, from ideation to execution, with the aim of delivering measurable results. For more information, visit https://screenversemedia.com

Apparatix provides the leading enterprise software solution for Out-of-Home operators, offering unprecedented efficiency and scalability. Founded in 2010, Apparatix clients are able to leverage powerful automations and integrations to maximize revenue through local, regional and national demand sources. For more information, visit https://apparatix.com

