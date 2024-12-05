SCREENVISION MEDIA & SPOTLIGHT CINEMA NETWORKS LAUNCH CINEMA PROGRAMMATIC ALLIANCE NATIONWIDE

First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Include Pecan Pie Productions and On the Wall; Designed to Deliver Immediate Programmatic Access For Strong Q4 Movie Slate

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media and Spotlight Cinema Networks, pioneers in programmatic cinema advertising, today unveiled the Cinema Programmatic Alliance. The partnership enables programmatic advertisers to transact across multiple cinema advertising companies via a singular solution, expanding the reach, coverage and scope of their campaigns for in-auditorium "Big Screen" programmatic premium video.

The Cinema Programmatic Alliance will also initially include cinema advertising companies Pecan Pie Productions and On the Wall, while remaining open for other organizations to join.

"Over the last three years, we have seen tremendous growth in demand for programmatic cinema as the preferred home for premium video," said Jeremy Morgante, Screenvision Senior Vice President of Data & Programmatic. "The alliance is an important leap forward that enables cinema's expansive group of programmatic advertisers to grow their reach and budgets with our highly engaged moviegoing audience."

Set to debut prior to the upcoming 2024 holiday shopping season, during which theatres are expected to deliver box office returns of more than 30% YOY, the Alliance will span nearly 5,000 screens and provide media buyers with unprecedented reach on the big screen.

"The cinema advertising industry has a proven track record of creating innovative solutions that adapt to the evolving advertising landscape," added Spotlight Cinema Networks President Michael Sakin. "This new offering propels cinema to compete effectively with omnichannel marketing that parallels CTV, streaming, DOOH, and other national video options without audience duplication.

Advertisers can access the new Cinema Programmatic Alliance via [email protected].

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network includes nearly half of all measured cinema admissions, comprising 14,500 screens in 2,300 theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About Spotlight Cinema Networks

Spotlight Cinema Networks is the leading cinema advertising company serving the needs of dine-in/art house exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, Silverspot Cinemas Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, and Landmark Theatres,. Spotlight is the creator of the proprietary programmatic platform enabling advertising to connect real-time with desirable adult moviegoers. CineLife®, Spotlight's consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theatre, AVOD, and online). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theatres across the U.S. Programmatic inventory is currently available through Place Exchange and Vistar Media. For more information visit: www.spotlightcinemanetworks.com, www.cinelife.com and www.cinelifeentertainment.com.

SOURCE Screenvision Media