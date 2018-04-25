Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs - DEAD APPLE

In Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE –, six years has passed since the bloodbath known as the Dragon's Head Rush conflict. More than 500 people with supernatural powers have been found dead, presumably by suicide. The Armed Detective Agency is tasked with the mission to capture Shibusawa Tatsuhiko, the mysterious special ability user thought to be involved. But when Osamu Dazai disappears, the 'Demon' Fyodor begins showing his shadow. Those with supernatural powers, known as Special ability users, are threatened by an onslaught of unprecedentedly powerful enemies, and the city of Yokohama begins falling into a terrifying nightmare. Atsushi and Kyouka infiltrate Shibusawa's fortress, where they are met by Akutagawa, who delivers an unthinkable truth.

Following its premier at Anime Boston and Sakura-Con earlier this month, screenings of Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE – are made available through Crunchyroll directly from its Japanese creators. It has never been seen before in North American theatres and will feature English subtitles.

"KAOS is thrilled to give fans their first opportunity to gather together in theatres and experience the wildly popular Bungo Stray Dogs in a brand new theatrical anime film," said Dan Diamond, KAOS Connect Managing Partner.

For more information on Crunchyroll Movie Night or to purchase tickets to Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE – in movie theatres, visit http://www.crunchyrollmovienight.com.

