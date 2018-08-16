Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, in association with KAOS Connect, renowned event cinema creators, and Crunchyroll, the world's largest destination for anime and manga, announced today ticket availability for their next event cinema release, Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts. Screenings will take place on September 19, 22 and 23, in hundreds of theatres nationwide. Fans may purchase tickets in advance at http://www.crunchyrollmovienight.com.

"It's always exciting to bring anime movies to the big screen, especially when it comes to a series with such a loyal fan base," said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president of operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media. "We're hopeful that events such as these will introduce anime to a wider audience of moviegoers and potential new fans."

Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts is based on the third season of the popular television anime series Haikyu!!. The compilation film focuses on the Karasuno High Boys volleyball team preparing for their final face off in the volleyball national championship. Despite being known as "The Fallen Champions", the Karasuno High boys' volleyball team is highly determined to take down the powerhouse, Shiratorizawa High boys' volleyball team. As Hinata comes closer to fulfilling his promise of defeating Ushijima's team, the "Flightless Crows" will need to find their wings and soar above their opponents.

"Our community has been clamoring for a US release of Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts, and we're excited to bring them together through dozens of theatres across the country," said, Dallas Middaugh, Head of Events. "This is a great next installment to our popular Crunchyroll Movie Night series."

"Following the success of earlier Crunchyroll movie nights this year, and three seasons of the Haikyu!! Series, we couldn't be more thrilled to bring this popular title to many of its fans across the nation," remarked Dan Diamond, KAOS Connect Managing Partner.

For more information on Crunchyroll Movie Night or to purchase tickets to Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts, visit http://www.crunchyrollmovienight.com.

