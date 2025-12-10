SCREENVISION MEDIA SCALES ROBUST NETWORK FOOTPRINT AND ADVERTISING REVENUES TO RECORD POST-PANDEMIC YEAR

Screenvision's network expansion coincides with a resurgence in moviegoing and renewed enthusiasm from advertisers as 2026 box office predicted to hit $9.5B

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, today announced a multitude of renewals and new relationships with its theatre partners, pushing Screenvision's network to nearly 14,000 screens – back to pre-pandemic levels – with nearly 45% share of the market.

"Today signifies a powerful and pivotal moment for Screenvision Media—we've emerged as an even stronger and more revitalized company with our most robust network in recent history," said John Partilla, Screenvision Media CEO. "With Hollywood surging and the 2026 box office projected to hit $9.5 billion, Screenvision unequivocally represents the superior premium video platform in media for advertisers to reach and impact young, diverse and elusive audiences at scale."

The renewals and additions include:

Marcus Theatres : Based in Milwaukee, WI, Marcus has 60 theatres and 806 screens in the Screenvision network including 10 theatres with 134 screens in the Milwaukee DMA, as well as six theatres with 100 screens in the Chicago DMA, and eight theatres with 121 screens in the St. Louis DMA.

: Based in Milwaukee, WI, Marcus has 60 theatres and 806 screens in the Screenvision network including 10 theatres with 134 screens in the Milwaukee DMA, as well as six theatres with 100 screens in the Chicago DMA, and eight theatres with 121 screens in the St. Louis DMA. CMX : CMX has 24 theatres and 264 screens including theatres in the Atlanta and Chicago DMAs, as well as 15 theatres and 170 screens in Florida. CMX CineBistro is one of the ultimate VIP dining experiences in the industry today.

: CMX has 24 theatres and 264 screens including theatres in the Atlanta and Chicago DMAs, as well as 15 theatres and 170 screens in Florida. CMX CineBistro is one of the ultimate VIP dining experiences in the industry today. Cinema West : Cinema West has 19 theatres and 200 screens, mainly in California. These include three theatres with 40 screens in the Los Angeles DMA and six theatres with 52 screens in the San Francisco DMA. This year Cinema West opened the new luxury Beach Cities theatre in El Segundo.

: Cinema West has 19 theatres and 200 screens, mainly in California. These include three theatres with 40 screens in the Los Angeles DMA and six theatres with 52 screens in the San Francisco DMA. This year Cinema West opened the new luxury Beach Cities theatre in El Segundo. Reading International: Reading has 11 theatres with 132 screens in the Screenvision network including the flagship Cinemas 123 in New York City, as well as one other New York DMA location, and theatres in LA, San Diego, Bakersfield (California), and Hawaii.

Reading has 11 theatres with 132 screens in the Screenvision network including the flagship Cinemas 123 in New York City, as well as one other New York DMA location, and theatres in LA, San Diego, Bakersfield (California), and Hawaii. Screendollars: Screendollars represents 390 theatres and 1,318 screens on behalf of Screenvision including its largest partner, the fast-growing Apple Cinemas with 16 theatres and 191 screens; Apple includes theatres in the New York, Boston, and San Francisco DMAs.

"As we move into the new year with its massive forthcoming box office, Screenvision will now deliver to our advertisers more impressions, especially in coastal markets via our trusted exhibitor partners," added Screenvision's Chief Partnership Officer Darryl Schaffer. "We will also enter the year with our largest premium inventory network ever, as well as our largest luxury network in Luxury Select, modern theatres that often feature in-auditorium dining and cocktail service or dedicated lounges and cafes."

Luxury Select is Screenvision's premium, highly curated network of iconic theatres across the top 25 U.S. markets — delivering unmatched access to affluent audiences in elevated cinema environments. This network allows brands to extend premium storytelling, align with cultural relevance, and activate within luxury experiences that mirror the sophistication of their own products. With concentrated reach in the highest-income DMAs, Luxury Select drives impact, exclusivity and premium market visibility for the world's most coveted brands.

"The theatrical experience continues to provide various audiences completely unique and memorable cultural moments," added Ellen Cotter, CEO of Reading International. "Screenvision is one of our most trusted partners -- their outstanding team and innovative approach best positions our cinemas to ensure that we are delivering the most compelling and engaging experiences for our guests and advertisers."

Screenvision's network growth comes as box office momentum and optimism continue to surge. Anticipation also is soaring ahead of a 2026 slate that includes The Super Mario Galaxy Movie; Spider-Man: Brand New Day; and, Avengers: Doomsday.

"Screenvision is entering its strongest growth phase in years — fueled by expanding admissions and a larger national footprint, along with meaningful advances in technology, programmatic enablement and data intelligence," said Screenvision's Chief Revenue Officer Christine Martino. "Our investments in automation, precision targeting, and real-time measurement are transforming how advertisers buy cinema and how we deliver value back to them. Cinema is no longer just a high-impact screen — it's becoming a fully addressable, technology-enabled premium video channel. Proudly, Screenvision is leading that shift."

