Screenvision Media Teams With Mobcrush To Launch Breakthrough Live In-Stream Gaming Inventory

Screenvision Media partners with Mobcrush on a new way for advertisers to reach the highly coveted gaming audience.

Creative will be delivered as :15 or :30 spots integrated with creator-curated clips, including AI powered streaming highlights within game play. Working with Screenvision will enable brands to organically deliver creative during their live stream, breaking through ad-blockers with trusted platform viewability across YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, Twitter, Instagram or wherever the creators use Mobcrush to stream their broadcast.

"Screenvision delivers passionate fans during moments when they are highly engaged consuming premium video, whether it be at the movies or sporting events. Through our partnership with Mobcrush we can now extend our ability of delivering passionate fans to advertisers via live stream gaming ad-breaks," said Christine Martino, Executive Vice President, National Ad Sales, Screenvision Media. "This is a great opportunity that will create, for the first time, a way to uniquely tap into these engaged streaming fans within the immersive gaming environment."

The partnership is designed for brands seeking to replace or augment their linear TV and sports media flights with a unique solution that connects with a hard-to-reach audience at scale. Screenvision and Mobcrush can now deliver access to hundreds of thousands of content creators with defined and highly engaged audiences across the biggest social platforms.

"We're excited to partner with Screenvision Media in helping connect brands with Gaming Content Creator audiences," said Mike Wann, CEO of Mobcrush. "This partnership helps underwrite the creator's ability to highlight their content during their natural breaks, and importantly expands Screenvision's amazing ability to connect advertisers with the best moments of the gamer's streams."

Today's announcement underscores Screenvision's innovative approach in creating new ways for brands to connect with audiences that mirror the engagement achieved within the moviegoing experience.

"Even prior to the pandemic, we began looking for ways to expand our Front + Center preshow beyond cinema," said Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Media. "We see a tremendous competitive advantage in leveraging the equity of Front + Center, coupled with our deep brand relationships, in continuing to identify new environments that capture audience engagement."

Earlier this year, Screenvision introduced "Front + Center Everywhere," an expansive OOH network that brings its highly coveted in-cinema preshow to more than 200,000 screens nationwide. Today the network includes Topgolf, ReachTV airport network, healthcare innovation company Outcome Health along with Atmosphere, the streaming television service for bars and restaurants, and Volta electric vehicle charging stations.

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. The company provides comprehensive advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors and sports venues nationwide. The Screenvision Media advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/

ABOUT MOBCRUSH

Mobcrush Streaming Inc, is a technology and entertainment company at the epicenter of gaming, live streaming and the creator-driven media revolution. Mobcrush technology, provides a set of free tools and features that enable any content creator to reach and grow an audience across all social platforms in real-time, where they are guaranteed to earn from $15 to $2,500 an hour for streaming their live content. Mobcrush Streaming Inc is funded by Evolution Media, Sony Innovation Fund, and Knollwood investment Advisory.

