Screenwriting Book THE STORY SOLUTION Released on Audible.com

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Edson, screenwriter, professor and author of THE STORY SOLUTION: 23 Actions All Great Heroes Must Take , has just released an audiobook version of his inspiring book on screenplay writing. The unabridged audiobook is now available on Audible.com (an Amazon company), narrated by the author. The audio version takes listeners through a step-by-step journey to bringing depth and passion to any screenplay or novel.

Craft Gripping Screenplays with Eric Edson Screenwriting Book Author Eric Edson Releases Audiobook Version of The Story Solution. Based on Edson's revolutionary new screenwriting structure paradigm, writers and filmmakers learn the interconnecting, powerful storytelling elements they need for screenwriting success. Eric Edson, screenwriter, professor and author of THE STORY SOLUTION: 23 Actions All Great Heroes Must Take, has just released an audiobook version of his inspiring book on screenplay writing. The unabridged audiobook is now available on Audible.com (an Amazon company), narrated by the author. The audio version takes listeners through a step-by-step journey to bringing depth and passion to any screenplay or novel.

Based on Edson's revolutionary new screenwriting structure paradigm, writers and filmmakers learn the interconnecting, powerful storytelling elements they need for screenwriting success. With true insight, this accomplished screenwriter and university professor pinpoints the story structure reasons most new spec scripts don't sell.

Edson's book offers scores of examples from popular hit movies to reveal his groundbreaking blueprint for creating dynamic three-dimensional heroes and captivating emotion-filled plots that lead to blockbuster movies.

The Story Solution has garnered a strong following on social media sites like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Edson offers a steady stream of educational content for writers. He is excited to introduce on this new audio platform all the tools to build confidence and skill in those who want to join the screenwriting community.

" Writing a screenplay is hard work, but I enjoy sharing what I've learned," commented Edson. "This audio format allows me to provide more insights on what it is really like to be a working screenwriter in Hollywood, talk about some common mistakes new screenwriters make, and provide tools to help writers craft better screenplays."

The Story Solution has gained a strong international reputation. Regarded as one of the best books on screenwriting , Edson presents chapters on story structure, creating dynamic characters, improving rewriting skills, the dos and don'ts for powerful dialogue, how to find and fix hidden story problems before they can sink your script, and how to give your hero or heroine emotional depth that movie stars will be dying to play.

Those who have read the book say it "Makes writing a screenplay so interesting and organized!" and "This is the most practical and immediately useful book I have ever found on the subject of screenwriting." The author hopes releasing an audio version enables the next generation of media consumers to benefit as well.

As a professor, Eric Edson is a renowned expert on communicating the art and craft of writing a movie script . He has written seventeen feature screenplays on assignment for such companies as Sony/Columbia, Warner Brothers, Disney, 20th Fox, Lifetime, Showtime, and TNT. He has also written for episodic television. Eric is Professor of Screenwriting and Emeritus Director of the Graduate MFA Program in Screenwriting at California State University, Northridge., and lectures through the UCLA Extension Writers' Program, the largest screenwriter training center in the world.

About The Story Solution: Eric Edson's The Story Solution provides concrete insights for those interested in writing screenplays . Visit the website at https://TheStorySolution.com to download a complimentary book chapter and view Masterclass clips about screenplay structure and creating characters. "Like" the Facebook page to receive scriptwriting tips and obtain more information about screenplay writing.

Media contact:

Story Solution

[email protected]

800-605-4988

SOURCE The Story Solution