Screw Conveyor Market to Reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2036 as Industrial Automation and Infrastructure Expansion Accelerate Bulk Material Handling Demand | FMI

NEWARK, Del., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Screw Conveyor Market is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2025 to USD 1.7 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036, Increasing industrial automation, infrastructure development, and growing demand for efficient bulk material handling systems across mining, food processing, agriculture, chemicals, and manufacturing industries continue to drive steady market expansion.

Screw conveyors have become an essential component of industrial material handling operations due to their ability to transport powders, granules, and semi-solid materials efficiently while minimizing product loss and operational costs. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in durable, energy-efficient, and application-specific conveyor systems that improve productivity while meeting stringent industrial safety and regulatory standards.

Among product categories, Horizontal Screw Conveyors are expected to retain market leadership, accounting for 42.0% of the product type segment in 2026, owing to their widespread adoption across industrial facilities. Mining and Metallurgy will remain the largest end-use segment, contributing 27.4% of market demand throughout the assessment period.

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Key Screw Conveyor Market Takeaways

Market Value (2025): USD 1.0 Billion

USD 1.0 Billion Forecast Market Value (2036): USD 1.7 Billion

USD 1.7 Billion Forecast CAGR (2026 to 2036): 4.8%

4.8% Leading Product Type: Horizontal Screw Conveyors

Horizontal Screw Conveyors Product Type Share: 42.0%

42.0% Leading End-use Industry: Mining and Metallurgy

Mining and Metallurgy End-use Share: 27.4%

27.4% Fastest Growing Country: China (6.1% CAGR)

China (6.1% CAGR) Largest Regional Market: Europe

An FMI analyst Nikhil Kaitwade, notes:

"The screw conveyor market continues to evolve as industrial operators prioritize reliable, cost-efficient, and automated material handling solutions. Infrastructure expansion, regulatory compliance, and modernization across manufacturing sectors are creating sustained demand. Companies investing in product innovation, customized engineering solutions, and global supply capabilities will strengthen their competitive position over the coming decade,"

As industries seek higher operational efficiency and lower maintenance costs, screw conveyors are becoming indispensable across diverse industrial processing applications. Their versatility, durability, and compatibility with automated production systems position them as a critical component of modern industrial infrastructure.

Market Growth Driven by Expanding Industrial Applications

The increasing use of screw conveyors across mining, food processing, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, and manufacturing industries continues to support long-term market growth.

Key growth drivers include:

Rising industrial automation across manufacturing facilities

Expanding mining and mineral processing operations

Growing investments in infrastructure and industrial projects

Increasing demand for efficient bulk material handling systems

Regulatory compliance driving equipment modernization

Rising investments in food processing and agricultural infrastructure

Growing emphasis on operational efficiency, workplace safety, and cost optimization is encouraging industries to replace traditional conveying systems with advanced screw conveyor technologies.

Technology & Product Innovation Trends

Manufacturers are continuously improving screw conveyor performance through innovations in materials, design engineering, automation, and energy efficiency.

Current innovation areas include:

High-efficiency drive systems

Wear-resistant conveyor materials

Smart monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions

Customized conveying systems for specialized applications

Modular conveyor designs for flexible installation

Energy-efficient industrial conveying technologies

Advancements in automation and digital monitoring are helping industries improve equipment reliability while reducing maintenance downtime and operational costs.

Market Challenges & Industry Restraints

Despite stable market expansion, several challenges continue to influence industry growth.

Key restraints include:

Price sensitivity among industrial buyers

Competition from alternative bulk material handling technologies

High initial installation costs

Procurement consolidation affecting supplier margins

Fluctuating raw material prices

Manufacturers are responding by improving product performance, expanding service capabilities, and developing customized solutions that deliver lower total ownership costs.

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Segment Analysis

Horizontal Screw Conveyors Lead Product Demand

Horizontal Screw Conveyors are projected to account for 42.0% of total product demand in 2026, supported by their versatility, simple installation, and widespread industrial adoption across bulk material transportation applications.

Other product categories include:

Inclined Screw Conveyors

Vertical Screw Conveyors

Shafted Screw Conveyors

Shaft-less Screw Conveyors

Mining and Metallurgy Remain the Largest End-use Industry

Mining and Metallurgy are expected to contribute 27.4% of overall market demand due to increasing investments in mineral processing, ore handling, and industrial material transportation systems.

Additional end-use industries include:

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Other Industrial Applications

Regional Market Analysis

Europe remains the largest regional market due to its mature industrial manufacturing base, established infrastructure, and ongoing modernization projects across key industrial sectors.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure investments, and manufacturing expansion.

Country-wise projected CAGR (2026–2036):

China – 6.1% CAGR

– India – 5.5% CAGR

– United States – 4.5% CAGR

– Germany – 4.4% CAGR

– Australia – 3.6% CAGR

China continues to lead global growth, supported by large-scale infrastructure development, expanding industrial production, and government-backed modernization initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

The screw conveyor market remains moderately consolidated, with global manufacturers focusing on production capacity expansion, engineering innovation, regional distribution networks, and customized industrial solutions.

Competitive priorities include:

Product performance optimization

Manufacturing scale expansion

Geographic market penetration

Supply chain reliability

Customer-specific engineering solutions

Key Companies Covered

WAMGROUP S.p.A

KWS Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc.

SPIRAC Engineering Pty Ltd.

VAC-U-MAX Inc.

DEMECH India

Industrial Screw Conveyors Inc.

Anders Pedersen Maskin- & Specialfabrik A/S

Plåt & Spiralteknik i Torsås AB

Xicon Corporation

Leading Company Analysis

WAMGROUP S.p.A. maintains its leadership position with an estimated 18.0% market share, supported by extensive manufacturing capabilities, strong global distribution networks, and a comprehensive product portfolio.

Other leading manufacturers continue expanding through:

Product differentiation

Regional manufacturing expansion

Application-specific engineering

Service network enhancement

Strategic industrial partnerships

As industrial automation accelerates globally, manufacturers capable of delivering customized, high-performance, and cost-efficient conveying systems are expected to strengthen their market position.

Latest Industrial Automation Industry Analysis Reports:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-automation

Investment & Strategic Developments

Investment activity is increasing across manufacturing automation and industrial material handling technologies as organizations seek higher productivity and improved operational efficiency.

Strategic priorities include:

Expansion of manufacturing capacity

Development of smart conveyor technologies

Investment in predictive maintenance systems

Geographic expansion into emerging industrial markets

Product customization for specialized industries

These initiatives are expected to improve long-term competitiveness while supporting sustainable market growth.

Future Outlook

The screw conveyor market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2036 as industrial automation, infrastructure development, and manufacturing modernization continue driving equipment demand worldwide.

Growing investments across mining, agriculture, chemicals, food processing, and industrial manufacturing will continue creating opportunities for equipment manufacturers and solution providers.

Advancements in automation, digital monitoring, and energy-efficient conveyor technologies will further strengthen adoption across both developed and emerging markets.

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Business Impact

FMI enables organizations to transform market complexity into strategic clarity by helping businesses identify emerging opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning, optimize investment decisions, and accelerate sustainable growth.

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Conclusion

The global Screw Conveyor Market is entering a phase of sustained expansion as industries increasingly invest in efficient, reliable, and automated bulk material handling solutions.

With the market forecast to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2036, growing at a 4.8% CAGR, opportunities remain strong for equipment manufacturers, engineering companies, industrial automation providers, and investors seeking long-term growth within industrial infrastructure markets.

As industries continue prioritizing operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and productivity enhancement, screw conveyor systems are expected to remain a fundamental component of modern industrial material handling operations.

Related Reports:

Screw Conveyor Market Share Analysis- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/screw-conveyor-market-share-analysis

Demand for Screw Conveyor in USA- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-screw-conveyor-market

Demand for Screw Conveyor in Japan- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/japan-screw-conveyor-market

Conveyor System Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-conveyor-systems-market

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SOURCE Future Market Insights