Scribd Adds First Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel to its Executive Team

"Laura's previous work navigating the intricate legal matters faced by global companies that were undergoing intense growth will further enhance our team's already deep experience," said Trip Adler, co-founder, and CEO at Scribd. "Her international expertise will also complement our Executive Leadership team's approach as we continue to expand our global offerings.

With more than 20 years of experience as an attorney and Chief Legal Officer at both private and public software and technology companies, Malinasky has identified and implemented process improvements to drive scalability in a corporate legal environment, particularly during times of great expansion.

"As a lifelong learner, I am passionate about Scribd's mission to change the way the world reads," said Malinasky. "I believe that my past experience managing the complexity of mergers and acquisitions, as well as my work with global technology companies will help Scribd grow in the healthiest, most robust way possible."

Most recently, Malinasky was the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Planet Labs, where she helped the company as it merged with SPAC dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV to become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: PL). The deal valued Planet Labs at $2.8 billion, with over $500 million in capital. At Planet Labs, Malinasky also spearheaded the company's efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in their teams.

Prior to Planet Labs, Malinasky became the Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer and Corporate Secretary at Dynatrace, following the merger of Keynote and Dynatrace. While there, Malinasky was responsible for both global human resources and all legal affairs, including mergers and acquisitions, licensing, employment, litigation, and IP.

As Vice President, Legal Affairs & Assistant Secretary at TIBCO, Malinasky handled corporate legal matters (including the stock administration and immigration departments) as the company went from $300 million to over $1 billion in annual revenue. During this time, TIBCO's corporate legal activities included 20 acquisitions, representing over $1 billion in aggregate purchase price, and raising over $1 billion through equity and debt offerings.

