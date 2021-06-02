Scribd App To Launch On Apple Watch

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribd , the reading subscription service that offers access to the best ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more, announced today that the Scribd app, with over 1 million downloads in the iOS app store, is now available on Apple Watch.

This new functionality allows listeners to access Scribd audiobooks straight from their watch, making it easier than ever to bring their audio content on the go and to enjoy it while doing day-to-day activities.

The new Scribd app for Apple Watch allows listeners to access Scribd audiobooks while on the go Tweet this A look at Scribd's new Apple Watch app

The application supports standalone streaming so users can listen to audiobooks from their library over a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, without needing to be tethered to their iPhone. Audio can be streamed directly from the watch to connected bluetooth headphones or external speakers.

New and exciting features of the Scribd App for Apple Watch include:

Playback for audio titles from the saved lists – Users will be able to access their saved titles from their watch (located in the Saved section), and will be able to quickly see and access the currently playing title (in the "Now Playing" section at the top of the list), or see their most recently played title (in the "Recently Played" section).

– Users will be able to access their saved titles from their watch (located in the Saved section), and will be able to quickly see and access the currently playing title (in the "Now Playing" section at the top of the list), or see their most recently played title (in the "Recently Played" section). Playback controls – The Scribd audio player on Apple Watch provides easy access to playback controls including play, pause, skip forward or back and volume, as well as access to other functions such as sleep timer and playback speed (from 0.8x to 2x).

– The Scribd audio player on Apple Watch provides easy access to playback controls including play, pause, skip forward or back and volume, as well as access to other functions such as sleep timer and playback speed (from 0.8x to 2x). Streaming to connected bluetooth headphones or external speakers

To use standalone streaming, users will need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, with watchOS 6.0+ (watchOS 7+ recommended) and a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Users will also need the latest Scribd app installed on their iPhone.

"The expansion of the Scribd app to the Apple Watch device adds yet another way for our loyal listeners to enjoy their favorite audio content," said Meghan Cochran, Vice President of Product for Scribd. "We believe this expansion of accessibility is a great step forward for our users, and with more and more people spending time outside and on-the-go, the timing of this launch couldn't be better."

The Scribd app for Apple Watch is now available globally in the iOS app store. It is available in all of Scribd's supported languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Indonesian, Romanian, and Russian.

ABOUT SCRIBD

Scribd is the reading subscription service that's changing the way the world reads. For $9.99 a month, Scribd offers access to the best ebooks, audiobooks, magazine articles, podcasts, documents, and more. Scribd works directly with publishers to constantly add new content to the platform and provide its subscribers with high-quality and personalized reading recommendations. Scribd's goal is to inspire curiosity and learning through its diverse range of content that amplifies important topics and underrepresented authors. The app is available across iOS and Android devices as well as web browsers. Follow @Scribd on Twitter and Instagram to learn more.

