Scribd Hires Former Square and Slide Executive Jared Fliesler as COO

"2018 has already been a banner year for Scribd," said Trip Adler, co-founder and CEO at Scribd. "We brought back our unlimited subscription model and have seen engagement among users go up across all content types; we surpassed 750,000 paying subscribers, and have continued to make exciting new deals with publishers, which will bring our readers even more of the top-tier content that they've come to expect from our service. And with the addition of Jared to our leadership team, we're about to take Scribd to the next level."

Fliesler's appointment comes at an exciting time, as Scribd has seen a double-digit increase in engagement since its shift to an unlimited model in Feb. 2018, and the company's growth rate has averaged 50 percent year-over-year. Key indicators point to continued strong growth.

"It's an incredible honor to join Scribd, and it couldn't be a more exciting and opportune time for the company," said Fliesler. "Scribd is partnering with publishers to define the future of digital publishing, and I am excited to help the company in this new phase of its success."

Fliesler is known for his ability to focus and scale organizations and to expand product-market fit. He has held executive positions at Square, Slide, was a Director of Product at Google and most recently served as General Partner at venture capital firm Matrix Partners. At Square, Fliesler was the Vice President of User Acquisition and Business Operations and helped grow its payment processing business from $2 billion annualized to more than $10 billion, and the number of activated accounts from 800,000 to more than three million. His teams also scaled retail availability from a few hundred locations to nearly 40,000.

Prior to Square, Fliesler was an early employee at Slide where he worked across business development, product, advertising and payments to grow the company's footprint and revenue. He then went on to run product and operations for the Slide group after Google acquired the company in 2010. As a general partner at Matrix Partners, Fliesler worked with early-stage companies on critical hiring, product development, fundraising and crafting their narratives.

