Scribd Introduces Scribd Originals to Connect Readers with Exclusive Content from Bestselling Authors Including Roxane Gay, Hilton Als, Peter Heller, Mark Seal, Paul Theroux, and Garrett Graff

Scribd Originals are ambitious pieces — written by bestselling authors and vivid storytellers — that span genres and are perfect for readers who are interested in freely exploring new topics. Originals are uniquely suited for an unlimited subscription reading service: they thrive in the space between magazines and full-length books, and often don't have a place in the traditional publishing marketplace.

"We're expanding the limits of what a reading subscription service can be and thinking creatively about the limitless possibilities of a digital reading experience," said Trip Adler, CEO of Scribd. "Working with authors and giving them the freedom to tell stories in new and interesting ways is a natural next step for Scribd. We want to help authors engage with more readers by producing binge-worthy Originals that fit readers' interests and can often be read in one sitting."

"Scribd has a unique history of working closely with publishers," Adler added. "Through the Scribd Originals program, our goal is to deepen these relationships by championing the short-story space and helping publishers maintain momentum for authors while they're between major releases."

Through Originals, Scribd aims to work directly with authors and publishers to help attract readers outside of traditional book releases. The major benefit of the program for authors lies in Scribd's personalized recommendation engine, which connects readers with new content based on their expressed interests, past reads, and favorite books and authors.

Scribd Originals will take the form of entirely new content or extensions of existing short-form works that an author feels are deserving of more attention. Authors are free to experiment with stories they might want to expand into full books, movies, and tv series down the road. Additionally, authors are free from the scheduling constraints of a traditional publication, enabling them to share their works on a much shorter timeline and creating a place for both long-harbored, evergreen plots to take shape, as well as more newsworthy topics to be explored in greater depth.

Kicking off Scribd Originals is a brilliant and timely piece from the preeminent Robert Mueller expert Garrett Graff titled "Mueller's War," offering a revealing look at the man leading what many consider to be the most important investigation in the country.

Furthering the company's mission to change the way the world reads, the new program is an example of Scribd's innovations as a leader in the digital reading space. Scribd is making reading more accessible in people's daily lives, following its partnership with The New York Times on a joint subscription bundle for $12.99/month, and its integration with Waze's Audio Player. Scribd surpassed 1 million paying subscribers in January of this year and draws in over 100 million unique visitors to its platform per month, with a total of over 190 million hours read to date.

