ScribeAI Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Empower Practices with Self-Auditing AI Documentation

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScribeAI , a provider of self-auditing AI clinical documentation, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's award-winning athenahealth® Marketplace program. Now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, the newly integrated application enables real-time transcription, automated note generation, and intelligent chart auditing that catches coding and compliance gaps before they impact the practice. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.

ScribeAI's Solution: Documentation That Audits Itself

ScribeAI doesn't just document encounters—it actively reviews every chart to identify missed diagnoses, undercoding, and compliance gaps in real-time. The platform combines three critical functions in one seamless workflow:

Instant documentation: Real-time transcription and note generation that flows directly into athenahealth charts

Built-in quality control: AI-powered chart auditing identifies missed diagnoses, coding issues, and compliance gaps in real-time

Efficiency gains: Clinicians reduce documentation time by up to 75% while improving chart quality and capture rates

Zero Friction, Maximum Results

Providers access ScribeAI through the athenahealth Marketplace. The platform captures encounters in real-time—whether in-person or telehealth—then automatically generates comprehensive notes. With one-click chart auditing and direct export back to athenahealth, providers can ensure documentation quality without adding steps to their workflow.

Native athenaOne Integration Delivers Streamlined Experience

The athenaOne integration works exactly how you'd want it to: providers log in to ScribeAI, and all patient context and scheduling syncs automatically from athenahealth. Whether you're seeing patients in-person or via telehealth, ScribeAI transcribes in real-time and automatically generates the complete note when you're done.

Once the note is generated, providers can run ScribeAI's chart audit engine with a single click. The audit analyzes the note against coding guidelines, diagnosis requirements, and payer-specific compliance rules, flagging potential issues—such as missing HPI elements, inadequate assessment detail, or underspecified diagnoses—before the note is finalized. After review, providers push the completed note directly to athenahealth with one click, allowing them to address documentation and coding gaps immediately rather than discovering them during billing review.

"We're solving the problem every healthcare practice faces: documentation that's fast but incomplete, or thorough but time-consuming," said Matt Holmes, Co-Founder & CEO of ScribeAI. "Our athenaOne customers are seeing immediate improvements in both efficiency and chart quality—providers are saving hours every day while simultaneously catching revenue and compliance issues they would have otherwise missed. The response has been incredible, and this marketplace launch accelerates our ability to reach practices at scale."

Kyle Robertson, Chairman of the Board at ScribeAI, added: "What's powerful about this integration is how seamlessly it fits into provider workflow. Patient information syncs automatically from athenaOne, so providers can focus on the encounter. After documentation, they run our chart audit with one click to catch coding or compliance gaps before finalizing the note. It's comprehensive quality control built directly into the documentation process, without adding any friction to how providers actually work."

QUICKmed Urgent Care operates 18 locations across Ohio, delivering high-volume urgent care services to communities throughout the state. The practice implemented ScribeAI across its athenahealth-powered operations to address the dual challenge of maintaining documentation quality while managing significant patient volumes without extending provider workdays.

"We implemented ScribeAI across our urgent care locations because we needed a solution that could handle high patient volume without slowing providers down," said Daniel Anderson, FNP-C, Director of Advanced Practice at QUICKmed Urgent Care. "Our team has been impressed with how well it works in practice—providers are documenting faster, the chart auditing is catching things in real-time that we'd normally find weeks later in billing review, and we were up and running quickly with the athenahealth integration."

As a new Marketplace partner, ScribeAI joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.

To learn more about ScribeAI's new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit ScribeAI's product listing page.

About ScribeAI

ScribeAI is a self-auditing AI clinical documentation platform that reduces documentation time by up to 75% while improving chart quality and compliance. With real-time transcription, automated note generation, and built-in chart auditing, ScribeAI helps providers catch coding and compliance gaps before they impact revenue. The platform integrates with major EHR systems and serves individual clinicians and multi-provider practices across specialties. Founded in 2024 and based in New York City. For more information, please visit: https://www.getscribeai.co/

About the athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

