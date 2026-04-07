ScribeAI Rebrands as CareBeam to Fix Healthcare's Documentation, Coding, and Revenue Problem

A full clinical intelligence platform connecting documentation, coding, and revenue in real time.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScribeAI Inc. today officially rebrands as CareBeam, marking the company's evolution from an AI ambient scribe into a comprehensive clinical intelligence platform combining real-time documentation, automated chart auditing, and EHR-native coding support, all in a single integrated solution.

The rebrand reflects a deliberate strategy, not a pivot. Documentation was always the entry point, the fastest way to get into the workflow and understand where the real pain was. What the company found was that the biggest problems weren't just in the note. They were downstream: inaccurate coding, missed revenue, and documentation that didn't reflect the actual acuity of care delivered. CareBeam was built to solve the full picture.

CareBeam has rapidly grown its provider base since launch, with transcription volume growing more than 35x year-over-year as daily usage accelerates across the platform. The platform is now live on the athenahealth Marketplace, eClinicalWorks Marketplace, Healthie Harbor, and ModMed synapSYS Marketplace, reaching a combined network of hundreds of thousands of providers. CareBeam serves providers across various specialties including urgent care, primary care, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, podiatry, and many more.

"We always knew documentation was just the entry point," said Matt Holmes, Co-Founder and CEO of CareBeam. "The strategy from day one was to get into the workflow first, understand where the real pain was, and build from there. What we found was that the biggest problems weren't just in the note. They were downstream: inaccurate coding, missed revenue, documentation that didn't reflect the actual acuity of care. CareBeam is the platform we built to solve the full picture, and the name reflects where we were always headed."

"We started with scribing because that's where providers felt the most pain," said Kyle Robertson, Chairman of the Board at CareBeam. "But the opportunity we saw from day one was the full clinical workflow, documentation, coding, revenue capture, unified in one platform. That's CareBeam. The rebrand is just the market finally seeing what we've been building toward."

Providers on the platform are already seeing measurable results. "I've been in practice for over 15 years and documentation has always been the tax on doing good medicine," said Dr. Sundeep Shah, Nephrologist and ACO Medical Director, "CareBeam changed that for me, not just by cutting the time I spend in the chart, but by making sure what I document actually reflects the care I delivered. Accelerating the documentation and verification of accurate coding in real time is exactly the right place for AI in healthcare."

CareBeam's platform works across the full documentation and revenue cycle without requiring providers to learn new tools or change existing workflows. The platform generates specialty-aware clinical notes in real time, audits charts automatically for coding accuracy, surfaces E/M level recommendations and ICD-10 mappings, and gives providers on-demand access to clinical guidance, all delivered natively inside the EHRs they already use. CareBeam is currently expanding its platform to include AI-assisted order drafting, further reducing the administrative burden on providers and closing the loop between clinical documentation and care delivery.

To learn more about CareBeam or schedule a demo, please visit https://trycarebeam.com/

About CareBeam

CareBeam (formerly ScribeAI) is an AI-powered clinical intelligence platform that connects ambient scribing, real-time chart auditing, and coding support into a unified solution for healthcare providers. Built for independent practices, multi-specialty groups, and value-based care organizations across the United States. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in New York City. Learn more at trycarebeam.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CareBeam