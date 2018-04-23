Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) has appointed Danyelle S.T. Wright to the newly created role of vice president, employment and labor law, and chief diversity officer.

In this role, Wright will lead Scripps' enterprise-wide diversity and inclusion strategies. She will work closely with human resources leadership to bring these strategies to life and will provide guidance to the company's senior management on labor practices. Wright will continue to serve as the employment attorney for the company, a role she has held for three years.

Danyelle S.T. Wright

"Scripps was built on a foundation of inclusion – with the goal for all people to have access to news and information with agency and a voice," said Adam Symson, Scripps' president and chief executive officer. "Diversity and inclusion are certainly core to our mission today, not only in the information we provide, but with respect to the people who work for us. Danyelle will lead our continued efforts to ensure our employee base reflects the diverse communities we serve."



"In partnership with Scripps employees, I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise and experience to thoughtfully address and deepen our commitment to diversity and inclusion strategies across our businesses," said Wright. "This work will further enrich our company culture and help us better serve the communities in which we live, work and play."

Before joining Scripps in 2015, Wright served as partner with a Dayton, Ohio-based law firm. She received her bachelor's degree in government and Africana studies from Cornell University and her doctorate in law from The Ohio State University.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Wright is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., The Links, Inc. and Jack & Jill of America. She is a member of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber's Leadership Cincinnati Class 41 and WE Lead Class 11 and is a member of the Women's Committee of the Cincinnati Parks Foundation.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-appoints-danyelle-st-wright-to-the-new-role-of-chief-diversity-officer-300634558.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

