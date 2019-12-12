Scripps appoints Ed Chapuis VP and GM of KSBY in San Luis Obispo, California

CINCINNATI, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Ed Chapuis to the role of vice president and general manager for KSBY, Scripps' NBC affiliate in San Luis Obispo, California.

Chapuis has served as the news director for Scripps' ABC affiliate in San Diego, KGTV, since 2017. His new role is effective Jan. 6.

"Ed has brought keen news judgment and business acumen to his leadership roles," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media. "His deep experience in California newsrooms and in leading teams will help us continue the good work at KSBY, most immediately during this important political cycle."

Chapuis has nearly 35 years of experience in the broadcast industry, beginning at WMAQ in his hometown of Chicago. He has spent the majority of his career in California, serving as news director at several stations including KTVU in San Francisco and KCRA in Sacramento. His first news director role was at the now-Scripps owned KTNV in Las Vegas.

"Scripps is a company that prides itself on quality journalism and authentic connections with its community," said Chapuis. "I value Scripps' role in today's media landscape and look forward to working with the talented team at KSBY in living out this mission."

Chapuis has earned three national Edward R. Murrow Awards, a national Peabody Award and three regional Emmy Awards. He is on the board of directors of the First Amendment Coalition.

Chapuis earned a bachelor's degree in English and communications from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He will be relocating to the San Luis Obispo community with his wife, Anne, and their two daughters.

