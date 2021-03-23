Scripps appoints Evan Pappas VP and GM of WFTX in Ft. Myers, Florida

"Evan has a record of leading high-performing teams and building stations' culture and operations to become a leader in the market," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WFTX's continued success."

Pappas is a 30-year broadcast industry veteran who has focused his career on news and sales operations. A Chicago native, Pappas previously led teams at stations in Florida, Texas, Arizona and as president and general manager at Scripps' KSBY in the San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara, California, market. Prior to KSBY, Pappas held senior sales management roles at KVOA in Tucson, Arizona, at Blair Television.

"I am very proud of the team at KOAA and the great work we accomplished in serving the audiences and advertisers of Southern Colorado," said Pappas. "I look forward to continuing to live out Scripps' mission of quality journalism and community and client service with WFTX. Having previously worked in Miami, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville, I am excited to be back in the great state of Florida and living and working in Southwest Florida."

Pappas obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and his Master of Business in Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago.

He led his station to win the Colorado Broadcasters Association Station of the Year Award in five of the past seven years. Pappas also is the recipient of the 2018 Colorado Broadcaster of the Year Award. He has served as the chairman of the Colorado Broadcasters Association, acting chairman of the Pikes Peak YMCA and also is on the board of the Mount Carmel Veterans Association.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

