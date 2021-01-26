Scripps appoints Jon Marks as chief research officer for national networks business

Marks has more than 35 years of experience providing Nielsen ratings analysis, marketing analytics, forecasting, digital analytics, cross-platform research, social media analytics, business intelligence, and ad sales research for leading media companies. Most recently he provided brand strategy, consumer insights, and custom market research as a consultant for NBCUniversal, Disney, Crown Media and the Weather Channel, among others.

Marks previously spent 14 years in charge of all programming and marketing analysis for Turner Entertainment Networks, which included TBS, TNT, truTV, TCM and their digital extensions, as senior vice president of research. He also provided research and insights for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Peachtree TV, NBA-TV, NBA.com, Nascar.com, PGA.com, and other Turner-operated brands.

Prior to joining Turner, Marks oversaw ad sales, marketing, and affiliate research for Telemundo, the nation's second-largest Spanish-language television network, as vice president of research and had similar oversight responsibilities as senior vice president for Channel One News.

Before joining the television industry, Marks spent seven years in advertising agencies, serving as vice president of media research for J. Walter Thompson (now Mindshare) and Media Research Supervisor for Young & Rubicam (now Group M).

"As we build our new national networks business, it's imperative that we consistently and thoroughly assess the consumer landscape to better understand their interests and needs in this rapidly-evolving media marketplace," said Katz. "Jon's expertise in all areas of research will help further our strategy and will be critical to elevating our sales, programming and marketing efforts well into the future."

Marks earned a bachelor's degree in government from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY.

