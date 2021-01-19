Scripps appoints Michael Teicher as chief revenue officer for national networks business

Teicher has more than 30 years of television sales experience and joins Scripps from 20th Television where he served as executive vice president, media sales, overseeing the syndication for all Fox and Debmar Studios Syndicated television shows, including Modern Family, Family Guy, Family Feud, and The Wendy Williams Show.

Teicher was previously executive vice president, media sales for Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution, leading the sales efforts for all of the company's syndicated television shows, including Friends, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Two and a Half Men, George Lopez, and The Tyra Banks Show.

He spent more than a decade in ascending roles with Turner Broadcasting Sales where he developed new, incremental revenue streams around the Turner and Time Warner portfolio while also helping to create and run the company's marketing solutions group. Teicher also had successful sales stints with Major League Baseball Productions, Replay TV and Harmonic Communications.

"Michael is one of the industry's most widely-respected and seasoned sales executives, having successfully brought to market some of the most popular shows on television. As we bring ION into the fold and combine our networks, his experience positioning top brands and creating unique and powerful marketing solutions for advertising partners across multiple platforms will be a tremendous asset," said Katz.

Teicher earned his bachelor's degree in communications from the State University of New York at Oswego and is based in New York.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 60 stations in 41 markets. Scripps' national networks reach nearly every American through the news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

