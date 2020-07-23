Scripps appoints Sean Trcalek as VP and GM of KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana

"Sean is proud of his hometown and deeply embedded in the local business community," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "He understands the issues that matter to his friends, family and neighbors, and how to support the local economy."

Trcalek began his broadcast career as a radio announcer before moving into sales at KATC, where he served as a national and regional account manager. He also held several sales management roles with Warner Brothers, Firefly Digital, Inc., Delta Media and Viamedia.

"I can hardly put into words how honored, humbled and excited I am to be returning to KATC, the station I grew up watching and where I began my career," said Trcalek. "The mission and goals of Scripps go hand in hand with my approach to local television, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team at KATC as we grow the station and further serve the people of Acadiana."

Trcalek holds a bachelor's degree in public relations with an English minor from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette.

