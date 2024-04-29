Scripps appoints Seth Walters to steer connected TV sales strategy

CINCINNATI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is adding Seth Walters – a media executive with more than a decade of streaming TV experience – to its sales leadership team as head of CTV sales, effective April 29.

Walters will lead Scripps' digital go-to-market strategy and help drive long-term CTV revenue growth across Scripps' dynamic portfolio of premium brands including Scripps Sports, ION, Scripps News and local news.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is adding Seth Walters – a media executive with more than a decade of streaming TV experience – to its sales leadership team as head of CTV sales, effective April 29.

His 20-plus-year career has spanned leadership roles in streaming TV and advanced advertising, helping streaming platforms and media agencies accelerate their CTV businesses. Most recently, Walters was the head of LG Channels in North America at LG Electronics, overseeing LG's free ad-supported streaming TV service. In this role, he contributed to the outsized growth of their FAST service by establishing hundreds of new partnerships with major studios, networks and independent content owners and producers.

Prior to LG, Walters served as vice president of demand partnerships at Roku and as president of Modi Media, GroupM's advanced TV agency. He began his career with Starcom MediaVest Group, where he worked with CPG brands like Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and Walmart on targeted advertising campaigns.

"Seth is a strategic thinker, innovator and disruptor with proven experience leading high-performing teams through industry transformation," said Brian Norris, Scripps' chief revenue officer. "As the CTV marketplace continues its explosive growth, Seth's experience building targeted consumer campaigns for blue chip brands, combined with his depth of advanced advertising knowledge, will help Scripps develop new opportunities to monetize the rapidly increasing digital impressions being driven to CTV platforms."

Walters has a Bachelor of Science from State University of New York at Buffalo. He will be based in New York.

Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, [email protected]

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, [email protected]

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company