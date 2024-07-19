Scripps' business not significantly affected by global IT outage

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has not been significantly affected by the global IT outage that struck overnight. Scripps operates more than 40 local news operations as well as national networks ION and Scripps News, which was only off air for 10 minutes. Scripps was impacted by the outage, but the majority of its local stations' broadcast operations were not interrupted, and none went off the air completely. By 8 a.m. EDT, nearly all were able to air local news, and all were broadcasting news by noon. The company's ability to recover quickly and the timing of the incident overnight prevented Scripps' advertising revenue from being significantly affected.

