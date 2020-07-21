Scripps businesses donate over $2 million to combat food insecurity across the country

CINCINNATI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences in more than 40 markets across the country served by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) have contributed over $2 million to food banks that are working to alleviate growing food insecurity across the U.S. during the pandemic.

Funds are being distributed to food pantries in the markets where Scripps operates TV stations and its national brands Newsy, the Katz networks and the Scripps Washington Bureau.

Through a generous gift from members of the Scripps family, the company's controlling shareholder group, via the Scripps Family Impact Fund, each business received $12,000 to designate to a local organization focused on food insecurity, including food banks, Meals on Wheels programs and soup kitchens. More information about the Impact Fund can be found at scrippsimpact.org.

The Scripps businesses ran multi-platform community fundraising drives – including on-air and digital content – to encourage additional giving to that cause from their audiences. In many markets, the audience response well exceeded the original $12,000 matching gift:

"The outpouring of generosity we've seen from Scripps audiences across the country is an incredible testament to the connection between our brands and their communities. In addition, this effort underscores the role both local TV and our national brands continue to play in creating a sense of togetherness, particularly in times of need," said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. "We are incredibly thankful to the Scripps Family Impact Fund for investing in our communities and to our audiences for answering the call."

The funds were administered by Scripps' philanthropic organization, the Scripps Howard Foundation.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

