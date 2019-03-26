Scripps casts look at future of media with 16 sessions at NAB annual convention

CINCINNATI, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and its portfolio of brands will participate in more than 15 sessions across a range of topics at NAB Show beginning April 6. From innovations in streaming and advertising to multiplatform content and newsroom diversity, Scripps leaders will offer perspectives on the changing media landscape and what it means for emerging business models and audience choices.

NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention, showcasing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. It is hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters and takes place April 6-11 in Las Vegas.



Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said the company's robust presence at NAB reflects the company's growth and industry leadership.

"Scripps' history as an entrepreneurial company focused on the consumer makes it well-positioned to anchor conversations across the media ecosystem at NAB Show," said Symson. "On the National Media side of our business, we have grown a strong portfolio of brands that are leaders in their space, from Stitcher's and Triton's strong positions in the digital audio ecosystem to Newsy, which has become the fastest-growing national news network, delivering news and information to younger audiences across platforms.

"At the same time, we continue to grow our local media footprint and will soon be the fourth-largest independent broadcaster in the U.S. as we expand our commitment to serving local audiences through our commitment to quality objective journalism."

Scripps presentations at or adjacent to NAB Show include:

Saturday, April 6

Samuel Sousa , senior advisor for streaming research and development at Triton, will be presenting the session "Raising the Bar: Future-Proof Audio Streaming and Podcast Technology for Public Radio" at 10:45 a.m. during the Public Radio Engineering Conference at the Tuscany Suites and Casino.

Sunday, April 7

Samuel Sousa joins a conversation on "The Next Generation of Radio," which also features leaders from National Public Radio, NAB and the Radio Advertising Bureau, at 10:45 a.m. in N258.

joins a conversation on "The Next Generation of Radio," which also features leaders from National Public Radio, NAB and the Radio Advertising Bureau, at in N258. Tom Sly , vice president of revenue for National Media, joins a panel with executives from Local Media Consortium, Reddit and more for "Playing With the Platforms." The session begins at 1:30 p.m. in N262/N264.

, vice president of revenue for National Media, joins a panel with executives from Local Media Consortium, Reddit and more for "Playing With the Platforms." The session begins at in N262/N264. Christina Hartman , vice president of news and programming for Newsy, joins key industry leaders and experts from Arizona State University for the panel "Creating the Future of News" at 3:20 p.m. in N262/N264.

Monday, April 8

Laura Tomlin , senior vice president of National Media, participates in "The Changing Media Company: Transformation and Convergence Towards the New World Order." The panel takes place at 7:45 a.m. at the Westgate Hotel as part of The Alliance for Women in Media's Women's Room at NAB.

, senior vice president of National Media, participates in "The Changing Media Company: Transformation and Convergence Towards the New World Order." The panel takes place at at the Westgate Hotel as part of The Alliance for Women in Media's Women's Room at NAB. Blake Sabatinelli , CEO of Newsy, joins Google for "How Streaming News Services Are Disrupting Cable News Networks" (Track A) at 4:15 p.m. as part of the Streaming Summit at NAB in room N251.

Tuesday, April 9

Wednesday, April 10

This schedule is subject to change. Check the NAB website for latest session details and for information on how to register.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 36 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

