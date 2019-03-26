Scripps casts look at future of media with 16 sessions at NAB annual convention
Mar 26, 2019, 10:00 ET
CINCINNATI, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and its portfolio of brands will participate in more than 15 sessions across a range of topics at NAB Show beginning April 6. From innovations in streaming and advertising to multiplatform content and newsroom diversity, Scripps leaders will offer perspectives on the changing media landscape and what it means for emerging business models and audience choices.
NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention, showcasing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. It is hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters and takes place April 6-11 in Las Vegas.
Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said the company's robust presence at NAB reflects the company's growth and industry leadership.
"Scripps' history as an entrepreneurial company focused on the consumer makes it well-positioned to anchor conversations across the media ecosystem at NAB Show," said Symson. "On the National Media side of our business, we have grown a strong portfolio of brands that are leaders in their space, from Stitcher's and Triton's strong positions in the digital audio ecosystem to Newsy, which has become the fastest-growing national news network, delivering news and information to younger audiences across platforms.
"At the same time, we continue to grow our local media footprint and will soon be the fourth-largest independent broadcaster in the U.S. as we expand our commitment to serving local audiences through our commitment to quality objective journalism."
Scripps presentations at or adjacent to NAB Show include:
Saturday, April 6
- Samuel Sousa, senior advisor for streaming research and development at Triton, will be presenting the session "Raising the Bar: Future-Proof Audio Streaming and Podcast Technology for Public Radio" at 10:45 a.m. during the Public Radio Engineering Conference at the Tuscany Suites and Casino.
Sunday, April 7
- Samuel Sousa joins a conversation on "The Next Generation of Radio," which also features leaders from National Public Radio, NAB and the Radio Advertising Bureau, at 10:45 a.m. in N258.
- Tom Sly, vice president of revenue for National Media, joins a panel with executives from Local Media Consortium, Reddit and more for "Playing With the Platforms." The session begins at 1:30 p.m. in N262/N264.
- Christina Hartman, vice president of news and programming for Newsy, joins key industry leaders and experts from Arizona State University for the panel "Creating the Future of News" at 3:20 p.m. in N262/N264.
Monday, April 8
- Laura Tomlin, senior vice president of National Media, participates in "The Changing Media Company: Transformation and Convergence Towards the New World Order." The panel takes place at 7:45 a.m. at the Westgate Hotel as part of The Alliance for Women in Media's Women's Room at NAB.
- Blake Sabatinelli, CEO of Newsy, joins Google for "How Streaming News Services Are Disrupting Cable News Networks" (Track A) at 4:15 p.m. as part of the Streaming Summit at NAB in room N251.
Tuesday, April 9
- Laura Tomlin joins a panel of leaders from Associated Press, Spectrum Networks and Stringr for the panel "Women in News: Immersive Journalism in 2019 and Beyond" at 11:30 a.m. in N2936.
- Jeff Hassan, vice president of line of business technology, speaks on "TV's Turning Point: Change the Game with Proof of Performance" at 1 p.m. in SU6524.
- Tom Sly joins the NAB Streaming Summit for the panel "Bringing OTT Advertising and Innovation to Local Markets" at 1:30 p.m. in N250.
- Frank Friedman, vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media, participates in the "What You Have To Know About Automated Advertising in 2019" panel, alongside executives from Comscore, Hudson MX and Nexstar at 4 p.m. in SU6524.
Wednesday, April 10
- Erik Diehn, CEO of Stitcher, discusses "The Exploding Business of Podcasting" with a panel of industry thought leaders from United Talent Agency, Panoply and Amplifi Media. The session takes place at 9 a.m. in N253.
- John Rosso, president of market development for Triton, will be speaking at "Fast Tracking Audio's Future" at 10:40 a.m. in N256, alongside leaders from Inside Radio and Interactive Advertising Bureau.
- Amy Fitzgibbons, chief marketing officer at Stitcher, joins Marvel for "Creating an Immersive Audio World: Marvel's Wolverine Series Behind-The-Scenes." The session takes place at 11:20 a.m. in N253.
- Tom Sly joins the "Control Your Destiny Or Someone Else Will: Business Agility In The Shift To Digital Ad Revenue" session at 11:30 a.m. in SU6524.
- Mike Kelley, chief information security officer, joins a two-part panel series: "Cybersecurity: Preparing the C-Suite - Part I" takes place at 1:30 p.m. in N258 and Cybersecurity: Preparing the C-Suite - Part II begins at 3:20 p.m. in N258.
This schedule is subject to change. Check the NAB website for latest session details and for information on how to register.
About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 36 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."
