Scripps CEO, Needham media analyst to discuss industry trends at conference on Jan. 17

News provided by

The E.W. Scripps Company

09 Jan, 2024, 10:08 ET

CINCINNATI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), will discuss the company's business strategies and trends in the U.S. television industry at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Symson's fireside chat with Needham Senior Entertainment and Internet Analyst Laura Martin will take place from 4:30-5:10 p.m. A live webcast and a 90-day replay of the conversation will be available at www.scripps.com under "investor information."

Please contact a Needham representative to register for the conference and to request an in-person, 1x1 meeting with Scripps management.

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, [email protected]

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Also from this source

Scripps News to partner with POLITICO for new series

Scripps News to partner with POLITICO for new series

Scripps News is joining forces with POLITICO for a new original series that will bring together the award-winning reporting from both national news...
71st Scripps Howard Awards accepting entries Jan. 3-Feb. 5

71st Scripps Howard Awards accepting entries Jan. 3-Feb. 5

The Scripps Howard Fund is accepting entries for the 71st Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation's most prestigious journalism competitions. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.