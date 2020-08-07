Scripps declares third-quarter 2020 dividend

CINCINNATI, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020.

Scripps shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2020, will receive 5 cents per share, payable on Sept. 25, 2020. The dividend will be paid out of the company's surplus.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

