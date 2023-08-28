Scripps fuels free over-the-air TV viewing with device to enhance consumer experience

CINCINNATI, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is launching a new version of Tablo™, the first consumer technology device to enable whole-home viewing, recording of over-the-air (OTA) broadcast television and curated free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels without a subscription.

The redesign of the Tablo device and software, a brand first developed in 2013, is the latest and boldest step in Scripps' ongoing efforts to build awareness and grow the broadcast marketplace by removing friction consumers experience using over-the-air television. The Tablo internet-connected device pairs with a TV antenna and sends a live TV signal to smart devices allowing users to watch live broadcast TV anywhere in their homes.

The Tablo solution has advanced DVR scheduling, 50+ hours of onboard storage and leverages a guided TV antenna set-up wizard and a home's Wi-Fi network so consumers can watch free TV through Tablo apps on their existing smart TVs or popular streaming media devices. Internet access is required.

The Tablo solution features include:

A unified program guide – It combines live local networks with a selection of popular free streaming channels in an easy-to-navigate guide.

– It combines live local networks with a selection of popular free streaming channels in an easy-to-navigate guide. The ability to pause, record, replay – The Tablo device lets consumers record live network TV shows, special events and sports, right out of the box.

– The Tablo device lets consumers record live network TV shows, special events and sports, right out of the box. The ability to watch on any device or platform – It supports all mobile and most connected TV platforms, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

– It supports all mobile and most connected TV platforms, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Assisted setup – The app helps consumers set up an antenna and Tablo device, so they get the best reception and most channels possible for their home's location to broadcast towers.

The Tablo device comes at an affordable price (MSRP is $99.95) with no subscriptions or contracts. The fourth-generation Tablo device is available now at TabloTV.com and BestBuy.com and will be available in Best Buy stores across the United States and online at Amazon.com. The Tablo Total System, which includes a 35-mile indoor TV antenna, is on sale now for $109.95 (MSRP $129.95) at TabloTV.com. Additional retail and online distribution will follow.

"We've completely rebuilt the Tablo experience from the ground up to provide consumers with an amazing free TV experience that you can't get from an antenna alone," said Bo Schuerman, Scripps vice president of enterprise strategy. "Now, consumers can easily watch live football, local news, free streaming channels and record so many great shows and movies with no subscription fees."

Last summer, Scripps launched www.thefreetvproject.org as a resource to educate consumers about the benefits and quality of free television available with an antenna. The site allows users to enter their addresses to learn the number and variety of channels available to them for free, as well as what TV antenna may be best for their home's location.

OTA TV viewing is growing across the country. Of note:

33% of all content watched on cable during prime time and weekends is available free and over the air, including live sports, primetime shows, local news and more. (Source: Nielsen data)

36 million U.S. households (nearly one in three) currently own an antenna, and more than 40 million are expected to own one by 2027. (Source: Consumer Technology Association)

Nearly 7.5 million antennas were sold in 2022. (Source: Consumer Technology Association)

50% of consumers ages 18-64 said they would consider buying a digital antenna in the next year. (Source: Screen Engine/ASI study, Q1 2023)

"A cornerstone of our company strategy is to increase OTA adoption by improving the consumer experience, and Tablo does that by giving users some of the same features and benefits they are accustomed to with other TV services. The new Tablo solution revolutionizes the consumer experience for over-the-air television and free streaming services," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "Our investments in Tablo as well as the Scripps Networks, live sports and news all expand our leadership in free ad-supported television."

Scripps acquired Canada-based consumer technology manufacturer Nuvyyo, Inc. in 2022 for $14 million. Nuvyyo has successfully developed and sold antenna TV DVRs under the Tablo brand for nine years.

Scripps purchased ION in 2021 and owns eight national news and entertainment networks, as well as 61 local TV stations, that are viewable free and over the air across the U.S.

To learn more about the Tablo solution, go to TabloTV.com. Here is a 60-second video you are free to embed.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About Nuvyyo

Nuvyyo, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age. Since 2013, Nuvyyo has empowered consumers to watch, pause and record free broadcast network television on any device, in any room of their home through its Tablo line of products. Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC. All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit www.TabloTV.com.

