Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets

CINCINNATI, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) has completed new multi-year affiliation agreements with ABC and CBS Corporation for stations in several markets.

The ABC agreement covers all 15 Scripps ABC affiliates serving Bakersfield, California; Baltimore; Boise, Idaho; Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Denver; Detroit; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; Phoenix; San Diego; Tampa, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; and Twin Falls, Idaho.

The CBS agreement covers WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.

"These renewals reinforce our long-standing relationships with two of our most important network partners," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media for Scripps. "Together, we serve local communities around the country with news, entertainment, sports and other high-quality programming that draws tens of millions of viewers a day. We value our strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with these networks."

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About ABC

The ABC Television Network, a part of Disney|ABC Television Group, provides entertainment and news programming to viewers via more than 200 affiliated stations across the U.S. Disney|ABC is comprised of The Walt Disney Company's global entertainment and news television properties, owned television stations group and radio business. In addition to the ABC Television Network, Disney|ABC includes the ABC Owned Television Stations Group and ABC Studios, a global leader in the development, production and distribution of entertainment content across broadcast, cable and on-demand platforms. The Group also includes Disney Channels Worldwide, comprising of Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior and Radio Disney brands, as well as cable network Freeform. Disney|ABC Television Group also has equity interests in A+E Networks.

About CBS Corporation

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand – "the Eye" – one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network Ten Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, and CBS EcoMedia. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

