Scripps hires former A+E executive to steer programming strategy

CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is bringing aboard seasoned media executive Adam Harman to lead its programming strategy as senior vice president of programming, effective Dec. 16.

Harman, who has over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment landscape, will oversee the programming and content acquisition strategy for Scripps' portfolio of news and entertainment networks including ION, the No. 5 general entertainment network and Google TV's most-watched live TV channel of 2024.

"As Scripps continues to evolve its content strategy to connect with audiences and advertisers on every platform, Adam is an ideal leader to steer our programming team," said Keisha Taylor Starr, Scripps' chief marketing officer and general manager, Scripps Networks. "Adam has the ability to seek out the bold and impactful content consumers crave, and his industry relationships will help Scripps continue delivering it to our audiences wherever they tune-in."

Harman most recently served as vice president of strategy and acquisitions at A+E Networks, where he spent the last 11 years shaping the networks' programming and content acquisition strategy through original content development, cross-platform strategy and content investment and deal negotiation. Prior to A+E, Harman led program planning and acquisitions at NBCU's Style Network after starting his career at Hallmark Channel.

"The Scripps brand has built tremendous equity through its rich history of innovation and its ability to connect with consumers in a trusted and meaningful way," said Harman. "Their dedication to a wide range of compelling programming for both audiences and advertisers is something I'm excited to build upon as we work to engage the next generation of media consumers. I'm thrilled to join a team that shares my passion for delivering a top-tier viewer experience while also creating exceptional value and new opportunities for advertisers."

Harman, who is based in Los Angeles, received a bachelor's degree in screenwriting and television production from California State University, Northridge. He is also earning his master's degree in strategic management and executive leadership from Penn State's Smeal College of Business.

Media contact: Becca McCarter, (513) 410-2425, [email protected]

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee . Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

