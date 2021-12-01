Scripps Howard Awards to accept entries starting Dec. 1

CINCINNATI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation's most prestigious journalism competitions, will accept entries from Dec. 1, 2021, to Feb. 6, 2022, for reporting and storytelling produced during 2021.

The 69th Scripps Howard Awards competition will present $170,000 in prize money for work across 15 categories. The awards will be presented in June, with a special program airing on Newsy, the national broadcast news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). Finalists will be announced in May.

With a focus on high-impact reporting, the awards recognize journalism that spurs action, news organizations that expose previously undisclosed or misunderstood information and journalists who embrace new approaches to provide more immersive experiences for their audiences.

"Each year, the Scripps Howard Awards honor journalists and news organizations across the country that excel in bringing the most important stories of our times to light," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Foundation, which administers the awards. "We look forward to recognizing the vital role journalism plays in our democracy by honoring those who have dedicated their professional lives to keeping their fellow citizens informed."

The Scripps Howard Awards honor work from television stations, networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, production companies, program services, newspapers and print publications.

Categories include Visual Journalism, Investigative, Breaking News and Human Interest Storytelling. The annual Impact Award recognizes journalism that serves the public through coverage of an issue leading to changes in the public, private or business sector.

Last year's winners represented newsrooms large and small, with The New York Times earning the Impact Award for the broad impact its work had on the national consciousness and conversation about systemic racism. The team's investigative work led to police reforms, influenced court cases and enhanced public understanding of the events that prompted outrage and demonstrations across the United States.

Other 2020 winners included The Washington Post, FRONTLINE PBS, Star Tribune (Minneapolis), NPR, The Post and Courier (Charleston, S.C.) and KING-TV (Seattle).

Keep up with the latest news on the Scripps Howard Awards through Facebook and Twitter, and find out how to enter at shawards.org.

About the Scripps Howard Foundation

The Scripps Howard Foundation supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Foundation is a leader in supporting journalism education, scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism and the Foundation's annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" childhood literacy campaign has distributed more than 500,000 new books to children in need across the nation since 2017. In support of its mission to create a better-informed world, the Foundation also partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support impactful organizations to drive solutions that help build thriving communities.

