Scripps Howard Foundation gives away 172,000 books for National Reading Day

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) nationwide will put more than 172,000 books into the hands of children in need across the country today for National Reading Day.

The donations are part of the Scripps Howard Foundation's annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" childhood literacy campaign – a partnership of the Scripps Howard Foundation, employees of The E.W. Scripps Company and members of the Scripps family. Now in its fourth year, the campaign has distributed more than 352,000 books to children.

The "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign receives donations from Scripps employees and matching dollars from members of the Scripps family. In some markets, community members also donated to the cause. Every dollar is used to purchase books for children in need. Books are purchased at a discount through a partnership with Scholastic Book Fairs, further maximizing the purchasing power of every donated dollar.

Scripps' Local and National Media brands have partnered with low-income schools and local nonprofit groups that work directly with children and families to present the books on National Reading Day and throughout this year as part of the "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign.

Scripps will celebrate National Reading Day with programs and events across the country. Some examples include:

Scripps' WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida , will donate books to John G. Riley Elementary through a book fair in partnership with Scholastic.

, will donate books to John G. Riley Elementary through a book fair in partnership with Scholastic. In Waco, Texas , KXXV will donate books to three schools across three different school districts in central Texas – West Avenue Elementary, Peebles Elementary and Neal Elementary.

, KXXV will donate books to three schools across three different school districts in central – West Avenue Elementary, Peebles Elementary and Neal Elementary. In the Foundation's hometown of Cincinnati , WCPO and Scripps' corporate office will donate books to Lincoln Heights Elementary School and Oyler School in Ohio , and Lincoln Elementary and John G. Carlisle Elementary in Northern Kentucky .

, WCPO and Scripps' corporate office will donate books to Lincoln Heights Elementary School and in , and Lincoln Elementary and John G. Carlisle Elementary in . Other Scripps stations are partnering with local organizations that support childhood literacy to give away the books. WXYZ in Detroit will present five book fairs at 17 Head Start programs throughout metro Detroit this year. WMAR in Baltimore is partnering with a local community foundation to give books to 15 libraries across the city.

will present five book fairs at 17 Head Start programs throughout metro this year. WMAR in is partnering with a local community foundation to give books to 15 libraries across the city. Scripps' national news network Newsy will donate over 4,000 books to the Chicago Public Library Foundation.

"Minutes spent reading books at an early age is an important predictor of a child's success – from their school years through adulthood, as they seek out and interpret information that helps them navigate the world around them," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Foundation.

"Studies show that every book generates approximately 180 reading minutes. That means children in poverty will spend nearly 31 million minutes reading books from this year's campaign donations. We're humbled by the incredible commitment of Scripps employees and the communities they serve."

Since the program's inception, the Foundation has granted five $10,000 grants annually on National Reading Day, totaling $200,000.

As in previous years, five organizations will be surprised on National Reading Day with an additional $10,000 grant to invest in literacy programs for the communities they serve. Recipients are selected through a competitive application process.

For more information on the Foundation or to donate to the "If You Give a Child a Book…" campaign, visit ifyougiveabook.com.

About the Scripps Howard Foundation

The Scripps Howard Foundation supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on excellence in journalism. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Foundation is a leader in supporting journalism education, scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development, literacy and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism. The Foundation improves lives and helps build thriving communities. It partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and supports impactful organizations to drive solutions.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto "Give light and the people will find their own way."

