Scripps' KMGH in Denver wins National Emmy Award for breaking news coverage

CINCINNATI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KMGH in Denver, an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), was honored with a National Emmy Award during The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences virtual ceremony this week.

The 42nd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content from more than 2,200 submissions, judged by a pool of over 800 peers from across the television and digital media industry.

KMGH won in the "Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News" category for "Not Again: STEM School Shooting." The award recognizes the KMGH news team for its ongoing live breaking news coverage of the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting that left one student dead and eight others injured.

"In an event as tragic as a school shooting, the KMGH news team reacted quickly and compassionately, all while staying focused on letting the citizens of Denver know what was happening in their community," said Brian Lawlor, Scripps' president of Local Media. "KMGH is a fine example of the critical public-service role our journalists play in keeping viewers informed and safe in the communities they serve."

Emmys were presented in more than 60 categories. There were only 12 regional reporting nominations nationwide in two categories. WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee, received two nominations in the "Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News" category for "Music City Tornado" and "The Aftermath." KNXV, the Scripps-owned station in Phoenix, was also nominated in the "Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report" category for its investigation "Unlocked and Unsafe."

