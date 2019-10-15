Scripps leaders take the stage at NAB Show to share 2020 media industry insights

CINCINNATI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and its portfolio of brands will participate in sessions across a range of topics focused on next-generation media technology at NAB Show New York beginning Oct. 16.

From innovations in advertising to OTT strategy and digital audio insights, Scripps leaders will offer perspectives on the business models and technology trends emerging for 2020 and what those trends mean for the future of the media industry.

NAB Show New York is produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and will showcase the best in next-generation technology for media, entertainment and technology professionals with conferences and workshops held at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

"Grounded in a long tradition of media entrepreneurship, Scripps continues to evolve to meet the interests and habits of tomorrow's audiences across both its Local and National Media divisions," said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. "Scripps' presence at the convention reflects our teams' focus on emerging media platforms and changing consumer behaviors. From the digital audio leadership at Stitcher and Triton to Newsy's strong position in the OTT and streaming ecosystem, Scripps is delivering news and information wherever our consumers will go next."

Scripps presentations at or adjacent to NAB Show include:

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Missy Evenson , vice president of sales for Local Media, joins executives from Empower, NBCUniversal and GroupM for "Advanced Advertising and Spot TV." The panel takes place at 2:30 p.m. as part of the TV2020: Monetizing the Future Summit at NAB.

, vice president of sales for Local Media, joins executives from Empower, NBCUniversal and GroupM for "Advanced Advertising and Spot TV." The panel takes place at as part of the TV2020: Monetizing the Future Summit at NAB. Tom Sly , vice president of revenue for National Media, joins a TV2020 panel with executives from Sinclair, Gray, Simpli.fi and more for "Diversifying Revenue Streams in 2020." The session begins at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Sarah van Mosel, chief revenue officer at Stitcher, joins Vox Media Podcast Network to present the session "Audio Insights for your Podcast Strategy" at 12:30 p.m.

Samuel Sousa , senior advisor for streaming research and development at Triton, will moderate the panel "Anatomy of a Stream" at the Audio Engineering Society's East Coast Convention, one of the largest gatherings of audio professionals in the world, which is co-located with the NAB show this year. The panel will take place at 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Samuel Sousa joins executives from Entercom, Dolby Laboratories and more for a conversation on "Metadata – What Works, What Does Not and Why?" at 10:30 a.m. at the AES Convention.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 60 television stations in 42 markets, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV and Court TV Mystery; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

