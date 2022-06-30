Scripps names Jeff Kiernan VP and GM of KTNV in Las Vegas

"Jeff is a veteran journalist dedicated to serving the community with enterprise, objective journalism," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "With his experience leading large newsrooms, Jeff knows how to connect with the community on the issues that matter and build brands that will benefit our advertisers. His career path across multiple Scripps stations is a great example of the culture of employee growth and development we are cultivating at Scripps. We're proud to have him step into this new role."

During his tenure at WXYZ and WMYD, Kiernan led the news department's implementation of Scripps' content strategy across all media platforms. Prior to his time in Detroit, he led the newsroom at WTMJ, Scripps' local television station in Milwaukee. In this role, he guided WTMJ's coverage of drunk driving – its signature local reporting issue – and steered the development and launch of the station's local news on over-the-top platforms.

"I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in Detroit, and I know the team there will continue to improve the lives of those it serves through its high-caliber reporting," said Kiernan. "I look forward to continuing my Scripps journey in Las Vegas, and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to lead the great team at KTNV."

Kiernan received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Marquette named him Communicator of the Year in 2010 and honored him with its James T. Tiedge Award for ethics and responsibility in 1999. He also served as a visiting faculty member for new managers at the Poynter Institute in 2007.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

