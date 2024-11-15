Scripps News' new streaming programming includes a blend of live events and enterprise reporting

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripps News, the national news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), is rolling out a new lineup for its streaming programming on Nov. 18. The new schedule will give viewers crucial daily information, providing live in-depth storytelling on the biggest events across the country.

Beginning Monday, Scripps News will continue to bring viewers on all major streaming platforms quality, objective journalism with weekday live programming from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of those hours, Scripps News will also air select major events and breaking news live in prime time and expand its showcasing of news reports from Scripps' local, national and international journalists.

In September, Scripps announced it would end Scripps News' over-the-air broadcast on Nov. 15. Scripps tapped Scripps News Vice President Matt Simon to lead the network moving forward, and he will be responsible for the vision, overall leadership, editorial identity and programming for Scripps News' national, centralized news organization.

"We recognize that streaming is the future of our business – and we're well positioned to reach even more viewers there since we have grown our streaming viewership more than 44% year over year," Simon said. "We'll continue to deliver quality journalism with an even-greater emphasis on integrating with our local stations – and our focus will be on innovative showcasing of our original reporting across the enterprise."

Scripps News will air special programs from its investigative and enterprise teams periodically on all its streaming platforms. Next week, it will debut "In the Shadows with Jason Bellini." Bellini, Scripps News' award-winning international correspondent, will travel to the scene of some of the most pressing international crises of our time to find the brightest parts of humanity still persevering in the shadows. The first installment premieres on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET.

The daily show lineup, effective Nov. 18, includes:

"The National Report," weekdays from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. and 6-7 a.m. ET ., features Scripps News journalists sharing fast-paced headlines and stories from across America.

and ., features Scripps News journalists sharing fast-paced headlines and stories from across America. "Morning Rush," weekdays from 7 a.m.-noon ET , kicks off the day with live headlines, weather and award-winning reporting from Scripps News journalists around the world.

, kicks off the day with live headlines, weather and award-winning reporting from Scripps News journalists around the world. "On the Scene," weekdays from noon-5 p.m. ET , reporters take audiences to breaking news and live events across the country.

, reporters take audiences to breaking news and live events across the country. "Happening Now in America," weekdays from 5-6 p.m. ET , follows what's happening across America with up-to-the minute details on major events driving the day's top stories.

, follows what's happening across America with up-to-the minute details on major events driving the day's top stories. "Today As It Happened," weekdays from 6-7 p.m. ET , gets viewers up to speed on the day's events that everyone is talking about.

, gets viewers up to speed on the day's events that everyone is talking about. "Scripps News Weekend," Saturdays from 7 a.m.-noon ET . provides uplifting stories, headlines and original reporting from our nation's big cities and small towns.

. provides uplifting stories, headlines and original reporting from our nation's big cities and small towns. "Good to Know" will air at noon on Saturdays featuring real-life stories of everyday people who positively impact their communities.

"This Week as it Happened," Saturdays from 2-7 p.m. ET ., will get audiences caught up on all the big stories and breaking news from the week.

How to watch Scripps News

Scripps News is available on mobile with the Scripps News app and online at ScrippsNews.com. It is also carried on all major streaming platforms and services.

Scripps News will continue its streaming distribution on:

Fire TV Channels TCL Channel Roku Freevee TCL TV+ Apple TV Google TV The Roku Channel iOS (iPhone/iPad) Haystack Tivo+ Fire TV LG Channels Tubi Google TV Local Now Vizio WatchFree+ Vizio Plex Xumo Play Android TV Pluto Optimum Android Phone/Tablet Samsung TV+ DirecTV Stream Web, ScrippsNews.com Sling Freestream Fubo TV Tivo Tablo Youtube TV



Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, [email protected]

About Scripps News

Scripps News serves viewers opinion-free national and international news. Scripps News partners with the Scripps local station group to cover news from over 50 bureaus across the U.S. Scripps News is available on mobile with the Scripps News app and online at ScrippsNews.com. It is also carried on most streaming platforms and services, including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Sling, Vizio and Xumo. Scripps News is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

