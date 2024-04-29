Scripps News receives first-place National Headliner Award for documentary on U.S.-Mexico border patrols

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripps News, the national network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), was honored with three 2024 National Headliner Awards, including a first-place award for its documentary on U.S.-Mexico border patrols, and third-place wins for reporting on Ukraine's stolen orphans and an investigation on Russia's ghost fleet. Headliner medallions are presented annually to outstanding writers, photographers, daily newspapers, magazines, graphic artists, radio and television stations and networks and news syndicates.

The Scripps News awards include:

Broadcast television networks, cable networks and syndicators news magazine program

Scripps News, in partnership with the Los Angeles Times, received first place in the news magazine category for its documentary "In Real Life: Crossing the Line." The episode explores the operations and impacts of citizen border patrols at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The "In Real Life: Crossing the Line" team embedded with Arizona Border Recon for two days in the desert. This firsthand experience provided a unique vantage point, enabling the documentary team to witness armed citizen patrols. The program featured a range of perspectives. In addition to citizen militiamen, the documentary crew spoke with U.S. border patrol, migrant aid groups, landowners along the border, a "coyote," who leads people across the border, and immigrants making the journey.

Judges for the National Headliner Awards wrote: "A much needed approach to covering complicated news stories was found in these reports produced by Scripps News and the Los Angeles Times. The in-depth reporting of very opposite groups at the border shed light on people that we only hear about in soundbites. Taking viewers on the ground and hearing firsthand accounts while actually moving with the interview subjects on the ground was risky and exceptionally important. This is a fine example of what journalism is supposed to do. The collaborative effort showed accountability and allowed reporters in TV and print to showcase the best of both worlds with their varied approaches to covering a story."

Watch new episodes of the Emmy-Award winning documentary series "In Real Life" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Broadcast television networks, cable networks and syndicators investigative report

Scripps News received third place in the investigative report category for its special "Scripps News Investigates: Ukraine's Stolen Orphans." In this episode, Scripps News' international correspondent Jason Bellini introduces viewers to the innocent Ukrainian orphans who were abducted and sent to Russia. Scripps News shared the chilling images of the youngest orphans as they're taken away — video now considered evidence in a war crimes trial.

The December report sparked a new sense of urgency to rescue Denys, a central character in the forced deportation of Ukranian orphans. After covering Denys' story for more than two years, this year, Bellini exclusively reported on Denys and his escape, when he was finally free to tell his story.

News video 10 to 30 minutes

Scripps News, in partnership with Bellingcat, received third place in the news video category for its reporting on "Russia's Ghost Fleet." In a collaborative special report, Scripps News' visual investigations correspondent Jake Godin and Bellingcat journalists uncover Russian vessels covertly exploiting international ports for Ukraine's resources in the spoils of war.

The reporting team analyzed marine traffic data and satellite imagery to provide an insightful and comprehensive look into a secretive trade that's reshaping global dynamics and an understanding of how Russia's concealed operations are robbing Ukraine of one of its most valuable assets.

Read the full list of National Headliner Award recipients here.

Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, [email protected]

About Scripps News

Scripps News is the nation's only free 24/7 broadcast news network, serving viewers opinion-free national and international news across the United States. Scripps News partners with the Scripps local station group to cover news from over 50 bureaus. Scripps News is available in more than 94% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on mobile with the Scripps News app and online at ScrippsNews.com. It is also carried on streaming platforms and services, including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Sling, Vizio and Xumo. Scripps News is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company