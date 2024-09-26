Scripps News wins national news Emmy Award for its investigation "Poisoned Water"

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripps News has received a national news Emmy Award for its investigation "Poisoned Water," a report on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the honors Wednesday evening during the news ceremony of the 45th News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

Scripps News won in the outstanding investigative news coverage: short form category. Other nominees in this category included: CNN, CBS, NBC and The New York Times.

"This team did remarkable work, just as their colleagues at Scripps News do every day," said Kate O'Brian, president of News at Scripps. "Scripps News is made up of fewer than 300 journalists who produce 16 hours of high-quality, objective content every day. I'm proud to see them honored."

The winning Scripps News team included Carrie Cochran, producer; Mark Greenblatt, former investigative correspondent; Amy Fan, data reporter; Colin McIntyre, photojournalist-editor; Rosie Cima, data reporter; Max McClellan, senior executive producer for investigations; Linda Pattillo, deputy managing editor; and Steve Turnham, Washington bureau chief/managing editor.

Scripps News Investigates found that nearly a decade after one of the nation's largest public health scandals was set in motion, many Flint residents were still waiting for the city to remove and replace the corroded pipes that have been leaching lead into the city's water supply. A federal judge cited the investigation when he found the city in contempt last March. In a follow-up investigation last spring, Scripps News obtained state and city records through a public records request showing officials knew of hundreds of homes with lead service lines. Scripps News was the first to tell some residents their drinking water was running through lead pipes.

Scripps News was also nominated in two other categories:

The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honored programming content from more than 2,200 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2023, judged by a pool of more than 980 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry.

