Scripps nominates two new board members

CINCINNATI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has nominated Raymundo H. Granado and Monica O. Holcomb, two members of the Scripps family, for election to its board of directors.

Raymundo H. Granado Monica O. Holcomb

A private investor and philanthropist, Granado, 43, has spent his career working with companies, nonprofits and foundations invested in social impact and volunteerism. He has been a board member of RightGift – a benefit corporation and technology platform that serves nonprofits – since 2020 and has served as a trustee of the Scripps Howard Fund since 2019. Granado has also been a director of the Scripps Family Impact Fund and board secretary since the organization's inception in 2018 and a charter member of the charitable advisory board to the Adam R. Scripps Foundation.

Holcomb, 48, is founding director of the Scripps Family Impact Fund and a charter member of the charitable advisory board to the Adam R. Scripps Foundation. She has served as director of Miramar Services Inc., since 2019, and is chair of its vision statement committee.

Granado and Holcomb will replace Anne La Dow and Michael Scagliotti, who have informed the company that they will step down from the board when their terms expire in May. All four are great-great grandchildren of the company's founder, E.W. Scripps.

La Dow has served on the Scripps board of directors since 2012. Scagliotti retires from the board after six years of service.

At the May 1 Scripps shareholder annual meeting, Granado and Holcomb will stand for election by Scripps family members as holders of the common voting shares. The number of directors is expected to remain at 11.

