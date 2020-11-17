Scripps promotes Brian Joyce to VP and GM of KPAX in Missoula, Montana

Before joining Scripps, Joyce was a local sales manager and national sales manager at KOLD in Tucson and a local sales manager at KBMT/KJAC in Beaumont, Texas. He also served in leadership roles with London Broadcasting in Dallas, including director of news and programming and vice president and general manager of KTXD.

"Throughout his career in broadcasting, Brian has accumulated an impressive range of experience across news programming and sales leadership," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "He's been an exceptional leader during his time at Scripps, and we're confident his experience will help drive continued growth for the KPAX team and will serve the greater Missoula and Western Montana community well."

Joyce launched his broadcast career in Texas as a sports journalist for KETK in Tyler before moving into sports director roles at KBTV in Beaumont and KYTX in Tyler.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my Scripps career with KPAX's dedicated team of people as we work together to serve Missoula with the quality journalism and community involvement our audiences have come to expect from Scripps," said Joyce.

Joyce holds a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from Oklahoma State University.

He will replace Bob Hermes, who is retiring from his role as vice president and general manager in January after 40 years in broadcasting. Hermes joined KPAX as a sales manager in 1987 and was promoted to his current role in 1997.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is one of the nation's leading media companies, focused on creating a better-informed world through a portfolio of news, information and entertainment brands. Scripps will become the nation's largest television broadcaster, reaching 73% of U.S. television households through 108 stations in 76 markets, pending regulatory approval of its acquisition of ION Media. Committed to serving local audiences through objective journalism, Scripps operates 60 local TV stations in 42 markets. It is creating a national TV networks business that will include ION Media's entertainment programming, Newsy's straightforward headline and documentary news content and the five popular Katz broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

