Scripps promotes station leader to VP and general manager of WFTS in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Teresa Morgan to vice president and general manager for WFTS, the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in Tampa, effective Jan. 1.

Morgan has been with WFTS since 2003 and currently serves as the station manager and senior director of sales. She started her career at the station as a senior account executive before being promoted to local sales manager in 2011 and the director of sales in 2016. She assumed station manager responsibilities in September.

"Teresa has done a tremendous job leading day-to-day operations here in Tampa," said Nick Nicholson, Scripps regional vice president and general manager. "She has a deep understanding of all aspects of our WFTS operations, the Tampa market and community. She has achieved strong results in every role she has held and embodies the leadership characteristics that are crucial to guiding the station forward in this fast-changing media environment."

Prior to joining WFTS, Morgan held positions in sales and community relations at WTVT, also in Tampa. Morgan is actively involved in her community, regularly volunteering with local charities.

Scripps will begin the search for a new WFTS director of sales immediately.

