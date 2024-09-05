Scripps promotes station leader to VP and general manager of WLEX in Lexington

CINCINNATI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Sean Franklin to vice president and general manager for WLEX, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate in Lexington, Kentucky, effective Sept. 16.

Franklin has served as the station's director of engineering since 2019, overseeing the engineering and production departments and serving on the station's leadership team.

Prior to his current role, Franklin was vice president of engineering for Cordillera Communications, leading a 12-station engineering group from October 2015 until Scripps acquired the station in 2019. He previously was an operations manager at WLEX and began his career at the station as a production manager.

"Sean is an accomplished and respected local media leader who has a deep understanding of WLEX, the Lexington market and Scripps operations," said Lyn Plantinga, regional vice president and general manager. "His move is a great example of the culture of employee growth and development we are cultivating at Scripps. I look forward to this next chapter for him, and I know our Lexington teams are in great hands."

Franklin graduated from Morehead State University in Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in broadcasting.

