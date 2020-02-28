Scripps reports fourth-quarter 2019 results

(Note: During 2019, we acquired eight television stations being divested in the Nexstar/Tribune merger on Sept. 19, 15 television stations from Cordillera on May 1, and three stations from Gray/Raycom on Jan. 1. Results for the Local Media division are presented below both as reported and on an adjusted combined basis as though all of those station acquisitions had closed on Jan. 1, 2018.)

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) today reported operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, all operating results comparisons are to the Scripps historical results for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenue was $444 million compared to $368 million in the fourth-quarter 2018.

Income from continuing operations attributable to Scripps was $10.7 million or 13 cents per share. Pre-tax costs for the current quarter included $3.3 million of acquisition and related integration costs that decreased income by $2.5 million, net of taxes, or 3 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, income from continuing operations was $36 million or 44 cents per share. Pre-tax costs for the prior-year quarter included an $8.9 million non-cash write-down of our former original program "Pickler & Ben" and $3.8 million of acquisition and related integration costs.

Business highlights

  • Scripps has delivered financial results that have met or exceeded expectations for the last nine consecutive quarters.
  • In 2019, Scripps completed strategic television station acquisitions that position it as the fourth-largest independent local broadcaster, with 60 stations in 42 markets reaching 31% of U.S. TV households and bolstering the company's economic durability.
  • During the first half of 2020, Scripps will renegotiate retransmission consent contracts covering about 40% of its subscriber households. In addition, on Dec. 31, 2019, the company's agreement with Comcast reset, covering 5.5 million households.
  • Local Media division core advertising revenue, on an adjusted combined basis, rose nearly 5% in the fourth quarter over Q4 2018. Political advertising of $15 million exceeded our expectations due to strong spending on Kentucky, Louisiana and Virginia state races as well as early 2020 Senate and presidential election spending.
  • National Media division revenue neared the $400 million threshold for 2019 as it builds to well over $500 million in revenue in 2021. All four key national businesses made strong contributions to full-year growth: the Katz networks, with a 22% year-over-year revenue increase; Stitcher, with a 42% increase; Newsy; with a 75% increase; and Triton, the digital audio software-as-a-service business, rose 16% on an apples to apples basis as if we had owned it for all of fourth-quarter 2018.

Commenting on recent business highlights, Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said:

"The E.W. Scripps Company has positioned itself exceedingly well to thrive in the media landscape by working a plan dedicated to executing for near-term operating results and long-term value creation. As we turn the page on 2019, we are the fourth-largest independent broadcaster, reaching one in three U.S. television households with a stronger and better-performing portfolio of local television stations. We have the reach and the depth we sought out as a part of our consolidation strategy.

"Last quarter, our national businesses blew past the $100 million milestone in quarterly revenue through strong contributions from Katz, Newsy, Stitcher and Triton. Each of these four businesses is a leader in a fast-growing marketplace and is contributing to expanding division margins and creating new shareholder value by capitalizing on consumers' changing media behaviors.

"As a result of that repositioning, Scripps will take advantage of the opportunity we see in 2020. Our expanded political advertising footprint sets us up now to even better capture political advertising dollars during what has already proven to be a robustly contested presidential election year. The M&A work of the last year grew the company's scale just ahead of the reset our Comcast retransmission fees and the renegotiating of another 40% of our cable and satellite subscriber base this spring. We expect our National Media division to run ahead of our previous revenue targets of $500 million in 2021. 

"We remain committed to a balanced approach to allocating capital through acquisitions and dividends, and we now have a new share repurchase authorization in place. Looking ahead, we are focused on high cash flow this year as we benefit from the creation of a more durable and better-performing company." 

Fourth-quarter operating results
Revenue was $444 million, an increase of 21% or $76.3 million from the prior-year quarter. That includes incremental revenue from Triton, acquired Nov. 30, 2018, of $7.4 million, and revenues from the television stations acquired from Gray Television/Raycom Media, effective Jan. 1; from Cordillera Communications on May 1; and from the Nexstar transaction with Tribune on Sept. 19, totaling $116 million. Political revenue in the non-election year was $15 million

Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate were $372 million, up from $276 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of the acquisitions, higher network programming fees and continued investment in programming at the Katz networks and Stitcher.

Fourth-quarter 2019 results by segment compared to prior-period amounts were:

Local Media - As Reported Basis
Revenue from Local Media was $330 million, up 17% from the prior-year quarter.

Retransmission revenue increased 42% to $111 million.

Core advertising revenue increased 67% to $199 million, mainly due to the impact of the television stations acquired from Gray/Raycom, Cordillera and Nexstar/Tribune. Fourth-quarter political revenue was $15 million during the non-election year, compared to $82 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total segment expenses increased 37% to $251 million, primarily driven by increases in programming fees tied to network affiliation agreements and the impact of the television stations acquired from Gray/Raycom, Cordillera and Nexstar/Tribune.

Segment profit was $79.7 million, compared to $98.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Local Media - Adjusted Combined Basis
In order to provide more meaningful year-over-year comparisons, we are providing non-GAAP supplemental information for certain revenues and expenses for the prior-year periods on an adjusted combined basis.

The adjusted combined revenue and expense information illustrates what the historical results of Scripps would have been, given the assumptions outlined in the supplemental materials and had the transactions been effective at the beginning of 2018. Refer to the "Supplemental Information" section that begins on page E-7 of the attached tables.

Adjusted combined revenue from Local Media was $330 million, down $87 million or 21% from the prior-year quarter. Political advertising revenue was $114 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Core advertising rose 4.7% and other revenue was up 12%.

Total segment expenses on an adjusted combined basis decreased 5.4%.

Adjusted combined segment profit was $79.7 million, compared to $152 million in the year-ago quarter.

National Media - As Reported Basis
Revenue from National Media was $113 million, up from $85.5 million in the prior-year period.

Expenses for National Media were $106 million, up from $78.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was driven by the continued investment and growth of Katz, Stitcher and Newsy as well as the acquisition of Triton, which was completed Nov. 30, 2018.

Segment profit was $7.2 million, compared to $7 million in the 2018 quarter.

Financial condition
On Dec. 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled $33 million while total debt was $1.95 billion.

The company made dividend payments totaling $16 million during 2019.

Year-to-date operating results
The following comparisons are for the period ending Dec. 31, 2019:

In 2019, revenue was $1.4 billion, which compares to revenue of $1.2 billion in 2018. The 2019 period includes incremental revenue from Triton, acquired Nov. 30, 2018, of $37.8 million, and revenues from the television stations acquired from Gray Television/Raycom Media, effective Jan. 1; from Cordillera Communications on May 1; and from Nexstar/Tribune on Sept. 19, totaling $208 million.

Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate were $1.2 billion, up from $1 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of the acquisitions, higher network programming fees and investment in programming at Katz and Stitcher.

Loss from continuing operations was $18.4 million or 23 cents per share. Pre-tax costs for 2019 included $26.3 million of acquisition and related integration costs and $3.4 million of restructuring charges that increased the loss by $22.3 million, net of taxes, or 28 cents per share. In the prior-year period, income from continuing operations attributable to Scripps was $56.7 million or 68 cents per share. Pre-tax activity in the 2018 period included the non-cash write-down of "Pickler & Ben," $8.9 million of restructuring charges and $4.1 million of acquisition and related integration costs.

Looking ahead
Comparisons are to the same periods of 2019.

First-quarter 2020

Local Media revenue (pro forma)

Up low teens

Local Media expense (pro forma)

Up low teens

National Media revenue

Between $105-$110 million

National Media expense

About $100 million

Shared services and corporate

About $19 million

Interest expense

About $25 million

Pension expense

About $3 million

Capex (excluding repack)

Mid-teens millions

Depreciation

About $12 million

Amortization

About $15 million

Conference call
The senior management of The E.W. Scripps Company will discuss the company's fourth-quarter results during a telephone conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern today. To access the live webcast, visit http://ir.scripps.com and find the link under "upcoming events."

To access the conference call by telephone, dial (877) 336-4437 (U.S.) or (234) 720-6985 (international) and give the access code 7221941 approximately five minutes before the start of the call. Investors and analysts will need the name of the call ("Scripps earnings call") to be granted access. The public is granted access to the conference call on a listen-only basis.

A replay line will be open from 12:30 p.m. Eastern time Feb. 28 until midnight March 13. The domestic number to access the replay is (866) 207-1041 and the international number is (402) 970-0847. The access code for both numbers is 6793374.

A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online for an extended period of time following the call. To access the audio replay, visit http://ir.scripps.com/ approximately four hours after the call, and the link can be found on that page under "audio/video links."

Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's Form 10-K on file with the SEC in the section titled "Risk Factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statement is made.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018









Operating revenues

$

444,401

$

368,113

$

1,423,836

$

1,208,425

Segment, shared services and corporate expenses

(372,208)

(275,925)

(1,243,331)

(1,000,189)

Acquisition and related integration costs

(3,300)

(3,792)

(26,304)

(4,124)

Restructuring costs

(1,448)

(1,911)

(3,370)

(8,911)

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

(26,716)

(17,587)

(86,986)

(63,987)

Gains (losses), net on disposal of property and equipment

1,998

(1,105)

1,692

(1,255)

Operating expenses

(401,674)

(300,320)

(1,358,299)

(1,078,466)

Operating income

42,727

67,793

65,537

129,959

Interest expense

(27,120)

(9,143)

(80,596)

(36,184)

Defined benefit pension plan expense

(1,746)

(13,446)

(6,953)

(19,752)

Miscellaneous, net

(474)

687

1,137

152

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

13,387

45,891

(20,875)

74,175

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(2,822)

(9,938)

2,497

(18,098)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

10,565

35,953

(18,378)

56,077

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(13,974)



(36,328)

Net income (loss)

10,565

21,979

(18,378)

19,749

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(166)





(632)

Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of The E.W.
Scripps Company

$

10,731

$

21,979

$

(18,378)

$

20,381

Net income (loss) per diluted share of common stock
attributable to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company:







  Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.13

$

0.44

$

(0.23)

$

0.68

  Loss from discontinued operations



(0.17)



(0.44)

Net income (loss) per diluted share of common stock
attributable to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company

$

0.13

$

0.27

$

(0.23)

$

0.24









Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

81,322

81,348

80,826

81,927

See notes to results of operations.

Net income per share amounts may not foot since each is calculated independently.

Notes to Results of Operations

1. SEGMENT INFORMATION

We determine our business segments based upon our management and internal reporting structure, as well as the basis that our chief operating decision maker makes resource allocation decisions. We report our financial performance based on the following segments: Local Media, National Media, Other.

Our Local Media segment includes our 60 local broadcast stations and their related digital operations. It is comprised of 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. We also have 13 CW affiliates - five on full power stations and eight on multicast; two MyNetwork affiliates; two independent stations and nine additional low power stations. Our Local Media segment earns revenue primarily from the sale of advertising to local, national and political advertisers and retransmission fees received from cable operators, telecommunication companies and satellite carriers. We also receive retransmission fees from over-the-top virtual MVPDs such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT&T Now.

Our National Media segment includes our collection of national brands. Our national media brands include Katz, Stitcher and its advertising network Midroll Media (Midroll), Newsy, Triton and other national brands. These operations earn revenue primarily through the sale of advertising.

We allocate a portion of certain corporate costs and expenses, including information technology, certain employee benefits and shared services, to our business segments. The allocations are generally amounts agreed upon by management, which may differ from an arms-length amount.

Our chief operating decision maker evaluates the operating performance of our business segments and makes decisions about the allocation of resources to our business segments using a measure called segment profit. Segment profit excludes interest, defined benefit pension plan expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, divested operating units, restructuring activities, investment results and certain other items that are included in net income (loss) determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Information regarding our business segments is as follows:



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change













Segment operating revenues:











Local Media

$

330,311

$

281,439

17.4

%

$

1,022,805

$

917,480

11.5

%

National Media

113,083

85,462

32.3

%

396,111

286,170

38.4

%

Other

1,007

1,212

(16.9)

%

4,920

4,775

3.0

%

Total operating revenues

$

444,401

$

368,113

20.7

%

$

1,423,836

$

1,208,425

17.8

%













Segment profit (loss):











Local Media

$

79,705

$

98,716

(19.3)

%

$

217,885

$

251,119

(13.2)

%

National Media

7,222

7,010

3.0

%

23,986

13,920

72.3

%

Other

(769)

(519)

48.2

%

(3,957)

(3,680)

7.5

%

Shared services and corporate

(13,965)

(13,019)

7.3

%

(57,409)

(53,123)

8.1

%

Acquisition and related integration costs

(3,300)

(3,792)



(26,304)

(4,124)


Restructuring costs

(1,448)

(1,911)



(3,370)

(8,911)


Depreciation and amortization of intangible
assets

(26,716)

(17,587)



(86,986)

(63,987)


Gains (losses), net on disposal of property
and equipment

1,998

(1,105)



1,692

(1,255)


Interest expense

(27,120)

(9,143)



(80,596)

(36,184)


Defined benefit pension plan expense

(1,746)

(13,446)



(6,953)

(19,752)


Miscellaneous, net

(474)

687



1,137

152


Income (loss) from continuing operations
before income taxes

$

13,387

$

45,891



$

(20,875)

$

74,175


Operating results for our Local Media segment were as follows:



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change













Segment operating revenues:











Core advertising

$

198,519

$

119,025

66.8

%

$

599,870

$

465,275

28.9

%

Political

15,230

82,116



23,263

139,600


Retransmission

110,695

77,855

42.2

%

382,710

301,411

27.0

%

Other

5,867

2,443



16,962

11,194

51.5

%

Total operating revenues

330,311

281,439

17.4

%

1,022,805

917,480

11.5

%

Segment costs and expenses:











Employee compensation and benefits

114,133

75,647

50.9

%

363,801

292,079

24.6

%

Programming

83,960

56,046

49.8

%

276,784

219,690

26.0

%

Impairment of programming assets



8,920





8,920


Other expenses

52,513

42,110

24.7

%

164,335

145,672

12.8

%

Total costs and expenses

250,606

182,723

37.2

%

804,920

666,361

20.8

%

Segment profit

$

79,705

$

98,716

(19.3)

%

$

217,885

$

251,119

(13.2)

%

Operating results for National Media segment were as follows:



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change













Segment operating revenues:











Katz

$

64,589

$

49,668

30.0

%

$

227,035

$

185,852

22.2

%

Stitcher

21,437

16,716

28.2

%

72,545

51,063

42.1

%

Newsy

13,307

9,244

44.0

%

43,025

24,588

75.0

%

Triton

10,670

3,292



41,065

3,292


Other

3,080

6,542

(52.9)

%

12,441

21,375

(41.8)

%

Total operating revenues

113,083

85,462

32.3

%

396,111

286,170

38.4

%

Segment costs and expenses:











Employee compensation and benefits

22,096

16,787

31.6

%

86,315

58,033

48.7

%

Programming

52,426

36,085

45.3

%

174,604

131,063

33.2

%

Other expenses

31,339

25,580

22.5

%

111,206

83,154

33.7

%

Total costs and expenses

105,861

78,452

34.9

%

372,125

272,250

36.7

%

Segment profit

$

7,222

$

7,010

3.0

%

$

23,986

$

13,920

72.3

%

2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018





ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

32,968

$

107,114

Other current assets

544,476

363,903

Total current assets

577,444

471,017

Investments

8,553

7,162

Property and equipment

375,904

237,927

Operating lease right-of-use assets

138,640


Goodwill

1,271,855

834,013

Other intangible assets

1,061,791

478,953

Programming (less current portion)

96,256

75,333

Deferred income taxes

11,802

9,141

Miscellaneous

19,108

16,515

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,561,353

$

2,130,061





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$

29,153

$

26,919

Unearned revenue

11,678

11,459

Current portion of long-term debt

10,612

3,000

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

248,037

156,681

Total current liabilities

299,480

198,059

Long-term debt (less current portion)

1,904,418

685,764

Other liabilities (less current portion)

459,520

320,073

Total equity

897,935

926,165

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

3,561,353

$

2,130,061

3. EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")

Unvested awards of share-based payments with rights to receive dividends or dividend equivalents, such as our RSUs, are considered participating securities for purposes of calculating EPS. Under the two-class method, we allocate a portion of net income to these participating securities and therefore exclude that income from the calculation of EPS for common stock. We do not allocate losses to the participating securities.

The following table presents information about basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018









Numerator (for basic and diluted earnings per share)







Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

10,565

$

35,953

$

(18,378)

$

56,077

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

166





632

Less income allocated to RSUs

(176)

(544)



(908)

Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of The E.W.
Scripps Company

$

10,555

$

35,409

$

(18,378)

$

55,801

Denominator







Basic weighted-average shares outstanding

80,927

80,669

80,826

81,369

Effective of dilutive securities:







Stock options and restricted stock units

395

679



558

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

81,322

81,348

80,826

81,927

ADJUSTED COMBINED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Due to the effect that the 2019 television station acquisitions have on our Local Media segment, and to provide meaningful period over period comparisons, we are providing this supplemental non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information to present certain financial results on an adjusted combined basis. The adjusted combined financial results have been compiled by adding, as of the earliest period presented, the acquired Waco, Texas; Tallahassee, Florida; Cordillera; and Nexstar-Tribune television stations' historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses to Scripps' historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses captions historically reported within our Local Media segment. These historical results are adjusted for certain intercompany adjustments and other impacts that would result from the companies operating under the ownership of Scripps.

Management uses the adjusted combined non-GAAP supplemental information for purposes of evaluating the performance of the Local Media segment. The company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the company's businesses through the eyes of management, facilitating comparison of Local Media results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of the segment.

The company uses the adjusted combined non-GAAP supplemental information to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP historical basis. This non-GAAP supplemental information is not to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.

The adjusted combined financial results contained in the following supplemental information is for informational purposes only. These results do not necessarily reflect what the historical results of Scripps would have been if the acquisitions of the Waco, Tallahassee, Cordillera and Nexstar-Tribune broadcast operations had occurred on January 1, 2018. Nor is this information necessarily indicative of the future results of operations of the combined entities.

The adjusted combined financial information is not pro forma information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of SEC regulation S-X, and the preparation of information in accordance with Article 11 would result in a significantly different presentation.

Local Media adjusted combined segment profit



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change













Segment operating revenues:











Core advertising

$

198,519

$

189,602

4.7

%

$

750,708

$

740,500

1.4

%

Political

15,230

114,323



24,367

196,435


Retransmission

110,695

107,808

2.7

%

446,150

419,645

6.3

%

Other

5,867

5,222

12.4

%

22,307

21,281

4.8

%

Total operating revenues

330,311

416,955

(20.8)

%

1,243,532

1,377,861

(9.7)

%

Segment costs and expenses:











Employee compensation and benefits

114,133

111,893

2.0

%

440,454

435,174

1.2

%

Programming

83,960

80,565

4.2

%

357,842

338,970

5.6

%

Impairment of programming assets



8,920





8,920


Other expenses

52,513

63,551

(17.4)

%

206,844

225,587

(8.3)

%

Total costs and expenses

250,606

264,929

(5.4)

%

1,005,140

1,008,651

(0.3)

%

Segment profit

$

79,705

$

152,026

(47.6)

%

$

238,392

$

369,210

(35.4)

%

Non-GAAP reconciliation

Below is a reconciliation of Scripps historical reported revenue and segment profit for its Local Media segment to the adjusted combined revenue and adjusted combined segment profit for the Local Media segment with the 2019 television station acquisitions.

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018









Local Media operating revenues, as reported

$

330,311

$

281,439

$

1,022,805

$

917,480

Waco/Tallahassee TV stations acquisition



6,805



25,237

Cordillera TV stations acquisition



59,416

47,952

184,079

Nexstar-Tribune stations acquisition



73,607

195,478

268,279

Other revenue adjustments (1)



(4,312)

(22,703)

(17,214)

Local Media adjusted combined operating revenues

$

330,311

$

416,955

$

1,243,532

$

1,377,861


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018









Local Media segment profit, as reported

$

79,705

$

98,716

$

217,885

$

251,119

Waco/Tallahassee TV stations acquisition



2,265



7,833

Cordillera TV stations acquisition



30,338

10,753

72,469

Nexstar-Tribune stations acquisition



25,019

32,457

55,003

Other revenue adjustments (1)



(4,312)

(22,703)

(17,214)

Local Media adjusted combined segment profit

$

79,705

$

152,026

$

238,392

$

369,210

(1) Primarily reflects reduced retransmission revenue from CW affiliates under Scripps retransmission agreements in effect during each period.

