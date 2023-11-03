Scripps reports Q3 2023 financial results

CINCINNATI, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) delivered $567 million in revenue and $97.5 million in segment profit for the third quarter of 2023. Loss attributable to the shareholders of Scripps was $16.2 million or 19 cents per share. Restructuring costs for the quarter accounted for 4 cents of the per-share loss.

Business notes:

Scripps successfully completed cable and satellite carriage agreements covering about 75% of the company's Local Media subscriber households. The renewals also expand the number of stations on which Scripps is paid a distribution fee, growing revenue and expanding distribution margins.

Scripps Sports signed a new agreement with the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes to distribute its games beginning this season with its first broadcast on Oct. 13 . Scripps Sports began broadcasting the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 26 . Both teams are distributed on independent Scripps stations in their home markets and in surrounding states. Initial game ratings and advertising demand have been strong.

Scripps Networks' third-quarter revenue was down 8%, exceeding guidance because of better-than-expected connected TV and direct response revenue.

Restructuring charges for the third quarter were nearly $5 million , which included employee severance-related charges, operating lease impairment charges and reorganization consulting fees. The company is on track to realize at least $40 million in savings through the reorganization by the middle of 2024.

In October, Scripps News won its first-ever National News Emmy Award in the outstanding science, technology or environmental coverage category for "In Real Life: Plastic Time Bomb," a documentary news series that presented a global exploration of the impact of microplastics on the planet and on our health.

From Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson:

"This was a big year for Scripps in testing the strength of the local broadcast distribution revenue ecosystem, and we are exceedingly pleased with the results. In renewing the majority of our legacy cable and satellite households, we not only smoothly and successfully created new agreements but realized new value, including by expanding the number of stations on which we are paid. Credit for this goes in part to our Scripps Sports local strategy, and as we sign additional rights agreements, we expect to partner with distributors and receive payment for delivering live sports to their customers. Clearly, the linear distribution ecosystem continues to support growth in distribution revenue as well as expanded margins.

"We are creating new value with our existing Scripps Networks brands through distribution on connected television services including YouTubeTV, Roku, Fubo, Pluto, Samsung TV Plus and Vizio WatchFree. Scripps has quickly grown to be one of the leading programmers in the ad-supported streaming marketplace. Excluding our low-margin programmatic product we are sunsetting, CTV revenue was up 75% year over year, and we expect to reach nearly $100 million this year.

"As we look ahead to 2024, we anticipate a number of drivers to catalyze free cash flow growth, including further significant growth in our networks' CTV revenue, the annualization of this year's local distribution deals, the continued expansion of our Scripps Sports strategy and the return of a strong advertising marketplace, including a robust political cycle."

Operating results

Total third-quarter company revenue was $567 million, a decrease of 7.4% or $45.6 million from the prior-year quarter, which held a midterm election. Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate were $469 million, almost flat from the year-ago quarter.

Loss attributable to the shareholders of Scripps was $16.2 million or 19 cents per share. The pre-tax costs for the quarter included $4.7 million in restructuring costs. In the prior-year quarter, income attributable to shareholders was $33.7 million or 38 cents per share.

Third-quarter 2023 results by segment compared to prior-period amounts:

Local Media

Revenue was $353 million, down 6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Core advertising revenue decreased 3.1% to $142 million .

. Political revenue was $9.1 million , compared to $63.2 million in the prior-year quarter, an election year.

, compared to in the prior-year quarter, an election year. Distribution revenue increased 20% to $198 million .

Segment expenses decreased slightly from the prior-year quarter at $278 million, reflecting lower audience ratings services costs.

Segment profit was $74.9 million, compared to $99.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Scripps Networks

Revenue was $215 million, down 8.5% from the prior-year quarter. Segment expenses were $166 million, up 1.4% from the prior-year quarter because of higher programming costs and distribution fees.

Segment profit was $49.7 million, compared to $72 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial condition

On Sept. 30, cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.9 million, and total debt was $3 billion.

During the first nine months of 2023, we made mandatory principal payments of $13.2 million on our term loans.

On July 31, the company entered into the Eighth Amendment to the Third Amended Restated Credit Agreement, increasing our revolver borrowing capacity by $185 million to $585 million. We used borrowings on the revolver to pay down the remaining $283 million balance of our term loan maturing in 2024.

Preferred stock dividends paid to date in 2023 are $36 million. Under the terms of Berkshire Hathaway's preferred equity investment in Scripps, we are prohibited from paying dividends on or repurchasing our common shares until all preferred shares are redeemed.

Year-to-date operating results

The following comparisons are to the period ending Sept. 30, 2022:

In 2023, revenue was $1.7 billion, which compares to revenue of $1.8 billion in 2022. Political revenue was $16.5 million, compared to $96.5 million in the prior year.

Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate of $1.4 billion remained relatively flat compared to a year ago. Higher employee costs and distribution fees were mostly offset by lower audience ratings services costs and advertising and promotion expenditures.

Loss attributable to the shareholders of Scripps was $730 million or $8.67 per share. The pre-tax costs for the 2023 period included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge for Scripps Networks of $686 million as well as $29.2 million of restructuring charges, increasing the loss attributable to shareholders by $8.21 per share. In the prior year, income attributable to shareholders was $72.6 million or 80 cents per share. Pre-tax costs for the prior year included $1.6 million of acquisition and related integration costs as well as a $1.2 million gain on extinguishment of debt for the redemption of senior notes.

Looking ahead

Comparisons for our segments are to the same period in 2022.





Fourth-quarter 2023 Local Media revenue

Down low to mid-double digits Local Media expense

Up mid-single digits Scripps Networks revenue

Down in the 10% range Scripps Networks expense

Flat Shared services and corporate

About $22 million

Forward-looking statements

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Operating revenues

$ 566,529

$ 612,101

$ 1,677,143

$ 1,772,274 Segment, shared services and corporate expenses

(469,076)

(466,912)

(1,395,508)

(1,380,365) Acquisition and related integration costs

—

—

—

(1,642) Restructuring costs

(4,705)

—

(29,208)

— Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

(38,588)

(39,565)

(115,759)

(120,329) Impairment of goodwill

—

—

(686,000)

— Gains (losses), net on disposal of property and equipment

(1,066)

(1,593)

(2,320)

(5,651) Operating expenses

(513,435)

(508,070)

(2,228,795)

(1,507,987) Operating income (loss)

53,094

104,031

(551,652)

264,287 Interest expense

(56,916)

(41,917)

(158,029)

(114,427) Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

1,234 Defined benefit pension plan income

251

683

519

2,008 Miscellaneous, net

1,309

(494)

131

1,269 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

(2,262)

62,303

(709,031)

154,371 Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(1,391)

(16,055)

17,009

(44,018) Net income (loss)

(3,653)

46,248

(692,022)

110,353 Preferred stock dividends

(12,576)

(12,576)

(37,729)

(37,729) Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of The E.W.

Scripps Company

$ (16,229)

$ 33,672

$ (729,751)

$ 72,624

















Net income (loss) per diluted share of common stock

attributable to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company:

$ (0.19)

$ 0.38

$ (8.67)

$ 0.80

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

84,433

85,324

84,162

88,197 See notes to results of operations.



Notes to Results of Operations

1. SEGMENT INFORMATION

We determine our business segments based upon our management and internal reporting structures, as well as the basis on which our chief operating decision maker makes resource-allocation decisions.

Our Local Media segment includes more than 60 local television stations and their related digital operations. It is comprised of 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. We also have seven CW affiliates - four on full power stations and three on multicast; seven independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. Our Local Media segment earns revenue primarily from the sale of advertising to local, national and political advertisers and retransmission fees received from cable operators, telecommunications companies, satellite carriers and over-the-top virtual MVPDs.

Our Scripps Networks segment includes national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News (formerly Newsy), as well as popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every U.S. television home through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV and digital distribution. These operations earn revenue primarily through the sale of advertising.

Our respective business segment results reflect the impact of intercompany carriage agreements between our local broadcast television stations and our national networks. We also allocate a portion of certain corporate costs and expenses, including accounting, human resources, employee benefit and information technology to our business segments. These intercompany agreements and allocations are generally amounts agreed upon by management, which may differ from an arms-length amount.

The other segment caption aggregates our operating segments that are too small to report separately. Costs for centrally provided services and certain corporate costs that are not allocated to the business segments are included in shared services and corporate costs. These unallocated corporate costs would also include the costs associated with being a public company. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, property and equipment primarily used for corporate purposes and deferred income taxes.

Our chief operating decision maker evaluates the operating performance of our business segments and makes decisions about the allocation of resources to our business segments using a measure called segment profit. Segment profit excludes interest, defined benefit pension plan amounts, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, divested operating units, restructuring activities, investment results and certain other items that are included in net income (loss) determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Information regarding the operating results of our business segments is as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,



(in thousands)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

























Segment operating revenues:























Local Media

$ 353,061

$ 378,438

(6.7) %

$ 1,017,203

$ 1,060,918

(4.1) % Scripps Networks

215,393

235,401

(8.5) %

663,095

713,398

(7.1) % Other

2,620

2,594

1.0 %

10,149

10,638

(4.6) % Intersegment eliminations

(4,545)

(4,332)

4.9 %

(13,304)

(12,680)

4.9 % Total operating revenues

$ 566,529

$ 612,101

(7.4) %

$ 1,677,143

$ 1,772,274

(5.4) %

























Segment profit (loss):























Local Media

$ 74,865

$ 99,607

(24.8) %

$ 201,725

$ 234,742

(14.1) % Scripps Networks

49,661

71,984

(31.0) %

161,530

230,357

(29.9) % Other

(6,263)

(6,791)

(7.8) %

(14,074)

(12,253)

14.9 % Shared services and corporate

(20,810)

(19,611)

6.1 %

(67,546)

(60,937)

10.8 % Acquisition and related integration costs

—

—





—

(1,642)



Restructuring costs

(4,705)

—





(29,208)

—



Depreciation and amortization of

intangible assets

(38,588)

(39,565)





(115,759)

(120,329)



Impairment of goodwill

—

—





(686,000)

—



Gains (losses), net on disposal of property

and equipment

(1,066)

(1,593)





(2,320)

(5,651)



Interest expense

(56,916)

(41,917)





(158,029)

(114,427)



Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

—





—

1,234



Defined benefit pension plan income

251

683





519

2,008



Miscellaneous, net

1,309

(494)





131

1,269



Income (loss) from operations before

income taxes

$ (2,262)

$ 62,303





$ (709,031)

$ 154,371





Operating results for our Local Media segment were as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,



(in thousands)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

























Segment operating revenues:























Core advertising

$ 142,295

$ 146,899

(3.1) %

$ 433,057

$ 461,907

(6.2) % Political

9,130

63,183

(85.5) %

16,501

92,960

(82.2) % Distribution

197,842

164,742

20.1 %

556,549

495,450

12.3 % Other

3,794

3,614

5.0 %

11,096

10,601

4.7 % Total operating revenues

353,061

378,438

(6.7) %

1,017,203

1,060,918

(4.1) % Segment costs and expenses:























Employee compensation and benefits

109,566

106,341

3.0 %

325,748

316,311

3.0 % Programming

122,923

123,983

(0.9) %

360,749

361,433

(0.2) % Other expenses

45,707

48,507

(5.8) %

128,981

148,432

(13.1) % Total costs and expenses

278,196

278,831

(0.2) %

815,478

826,176

(1.3) % Segment profit

$ 74,865

$ 99,607

(24.8) %

$ 201,725

$ 234,742

(14.1) %

Operating results for our Scripps Networks segment were as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,



(in thousands)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

























Total operating revenues

$ 215,393

$ 235,401

(8.5) %

$ 663,095

$ 713,398

(7.1) % Segment costs and expenses:























Employee compensation and benefits

30,630

30,227

1.3 %

94,383

89,669

5.3 % Programming

91,459

84,562

8.2 %

269,543

254,340

6.0 % Other expenses

43,643

48,628

(10.3) %

137,639

139,032

(1.0) % Total costs and expenses

165,732

163,417

1.4 %

501,565

483,041

3.8 % Segment profit

$ 49,661

$ 71,984

(31.0) %

$ 161,530

$ 230,357

(29.9) %

2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

As of September 30, 2023

As of

December 31,

2022









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,852

$ 18,027 Other current assets

665,479

625,914 Total current assets

681,331

643,941 Investments

23,268

23,144 Property and equipment

450,834

458,600 Operating lease right-of-use assets

103,428

117,869 Goodwill

2,234,574

2,920,574 Other intangible assets

1,751,121

1,821,254 Programming

431,062

427,962 Miscellaneous

12,455

17,661 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,688,073

$ 6,431,005









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 60,424

$ 82,710 Unearned revenue

18,713

18,183 Current portion of long-term debt

15,612

18,612 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

348,482

365,500 Total current liabilities

443,231

485,005 Long-term debt (less current portion)

2,908,390

2,853,793 Other liabilities (less current portion)

919,777

961,382 Total equity

1,416,675

2,130,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 5,688,073

$ 6,431,005

3. EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")

Unvested awards of share-based payments with rights to receive dividends or dividend equivalents, such as our RSUs, are considered participating securities for purposes of calculating EPS. Under the two-class method, we allocate a portion of net income to these participating securities and, therefore, exclude that income from the calculation of EPS for common stock. We do not allocate losses to the participating securities.

The following table presents information about basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Numerator (for basic and diluted earnings per share)















Net income (loss)

$ (3,653)

$ 46,248

$ (692,022)

$ 110,353 Less income allocated to RSUs

—

(885)

—

(1,831) Less preferred stock dividends

(12,576)

(12,576)

(37,729)

(37,729) Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share

$ (16,229)

$ 32,787

$ (729,751)

$ 70,793 Denominator















Basic weighted-average shares outstanding

84,433

83,360

84,162

83,141 Effect of dilutive securities

—

1,964

—

5,056 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

84,433

85,324

84,162

88,197

4. NON-GAAP INFORMATION

In addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses free cash flow, a non-GAAP performance measure that management and the company's Board of Directors uses to evaluate the performance of the business. We also believe that the non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of management and is a measure that is frequently used by industry analysts, investors and lenders as a measure of valuation for broadcast companies.

Free cash flow is calculated as non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), plus reimbursements received from the FCC for repack expenditures, less capital expenditures, preferred stock dividends, interest payments, income taxes paid (refunded) and mandatory contributions to defined retirement plans.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, plus income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, losses (gains) on extinguishment of debt, defined benefit pension plan expense (income), share-based compensation costs, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, loss (gain) on business and asset disposals, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges and certain other miscellaneous items.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP is as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net income (loss)

$ (3,653)

$ 46,248

$ (692,022)

$ 110,353 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,391

16,055

(17,009)

44,018 Interest expense

56,916

41,917

158,029

114,427 Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

(1,234) Defined benefit pension plan income

(251)

(683)

(519)

(2,008) Share-based compensation costs

3,418

3,902

16,067

17,785 Depreciation

15,100

15,340

45,290

46,522 Amortization of intangible assets

23,488

24,225

70,469

73,807 Impairment of goodwill

—

—

686,000

— Losses (gains), net on disposal of property and equipment

1,066

1,593

2,320

5,651 Acquisition and related integration costs

—

—

—

1,642 Restructuring costs

4,705

—

29,208

— Miscellaneous, net

(1,309)

494

(131)

(1,269) Adjusted EBITDA

100,871

149,091

297,702

409,694 Capital expenditures

(16,843)

(9,124)

(41,953)

(34,079) Proceeds from FCC Repack

—

908

—

2,650 Preferred stock dividends

(12,000)

(12,000)

(36,000)

(36,000) Interest paid

(67,508)

(55,611)

(161,370)

(123,788) Income taxes paid, net of tax indemnification reimbursements

(13,042)

(9,729)

(25,932)

(56,507) Mandatory contributions to defined retirement plans

(254)

(247)

(884)

(753) Free cash flow

$ (8,776)

$ 63,288

$ 31,563

$ 161,217

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company