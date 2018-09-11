Scripps stations commit to 100 minutes of political coverage ahead of midterm elections

CINCINNATI, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the company's commitment to enterprise journalism, each of the television stations owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ :SSP ) will devote 100 minutes within their newscasts each week to political coverage, shining light on the issues that will impact the local, state and federal races of the upcoming midterm elections.

Ranging from one-on-one candidate interviews to in-depth pieces, each Scripps station will dedicate the airtime to coverage that brings context to the people and issues shaping this year's Nov. 6 election.

Also in support of the commitment, Scripps has renewed its Sunday political news show "The Race," which debuted during the 2016 election season.

"We know our local viewers want straightforward, unbiased political coverage that provides more context on important issues at the local, state and national levels," said Sean McLaughlin, vice president of news, Local Media, at Scripps. "News viewers from San Diego to Nashville to Tampa and beyond will be better informed through our stations' '100 minutes' commitment to political coverage in their own markets and as 'The Race' takes a look at election issues on a national scale."

This year, Scripps markets play host to 16 governors' races; 12 U.S. Senate races and approximately 100 Congressional races. Strongly competitive local, state and federal races are also being run in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Tennessee.

"The Race," hosted by Chris Stewart, anchor for Scripps' national newscast "The Now," travels coast to coast and border to border to talk to voters about the issues impacting their lives. From immigration and health care to jobs and gun control, the 30-minute show tackles a new issue each Sunday to give viewers an in-depth look at the issues at play for the upcoming midterm elections.

"The Race" launched in early August and will continue airing until the Nov. 6 election in the majority of Scripps markets every Sunday. View the trailer for "The Race" here.

The following Scripps stations will air "The Race" on Sundays at the following times:

KGTV San Diego – 4 p.m.

KGUN Tucson – 5:30 a.m.

KIVI Boise – 5:30 a.m.

KJRH Tulsa – 4 a.m.

KMGH Denver – 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

KMTV Omaha – 6:30 a.m.

KNXV Phoenix – 9:30 a.m.

KSAW Twin Falls – 5:30 a.m.

KSHB Kansas City – 1 p.m.

KTNV Las Vegas – 9:30 a.m.

WGBA Green Bay – 11:05 p.m.

WMAR Baltimore – 12:30 p.m.

WTVF Nashville – 4 a.m.

WXYZ Detroit – 12 p.m.

WFTS Tampa – 11:30 a.m.

WFTX Fort Myers – 11 p.m.

WPTV West Palm – 10:30 a.m.

WCPO Cincinnati – 11:30 a.m.

WTMJ Milwaukee – 5 a.m.

WKBW Buffalo – 11:30 a.m.

WRTV Indianapolis – 5:30 a.m.

WEWS Cleveland – 5:30 a.m.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ :SSP ) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher and its advertising network Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

