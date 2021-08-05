Scripps taps Eric Ludgood to lead Newsy

"As we build toward the launch of Newsy as a truly national network news organization, I am thrilled to be bringing in someone of Eric's caliber and character to lead our talented team," O'Brian said. "His experience directing coverage for a multitude of big global events combined with his award-winning investigative journalism makes him a great fit for Newsy and for the mission-based Scripps culture."

Newsy provides straightforward, opinion-free news across multiple platforms. While already available on nearly every major over-the-top and connected TV platform, Newsy will launch over the air in more than 90% of U.S. television homes – and in all major markets – on Oct. 1, carried primarily over Scripps-owned broadcast stations' spectrum. Its distribution over the air will make it the only American news television network to be ubiquitous on both growth platforms.

Ludgood spent 13 years at CNN International in various leadership roles, including vice president for editorial. He played a pivotal role in several major stories during his time there, including the election of Nelson Mandela, the events of Sept. 11, the war in Afghanistan and the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. Ludgood also led the CNN World Report unit.

Ludgood has directed content development and production for more than 60 hours of news programming each week at WAGA-TV, the FOX-owned and operated channel in Atlanta. He was executive producer of the investigative team whose reporting has garnered numerous awards, including a Peabody, for its examination of law enforcement use of field drug tests.

"I feel very fortunate to be joining Newsy at this important moment in its impressive evolution," said Ludgood, an Auburn University graduate. "The vision for Newsy is ambitious, and I am eager to play a role in realizing that vision."

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

