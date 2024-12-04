Scripps taps Matthew Hijuelos to lead distribution strategy

CINCINNATI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Matthew Hijuelos to vice president of distribution, effective Jan. 1. He will oversee the team responsible for managing distribution across numerous Scripps platforms – including cable, satellite and virtual carriers as well as multicast spectrum.

Matthew Hijuelos

Hijuelos currently serves as senior director of media distribution for Scripps and is responsible for the strategy, development and execution of multiplatform distribution and monetization partnerships across Scripps' national networks, local TV stations, sports and original programming. In this role, he has led Scripps' streaming distribution efforts and has helped grow the company's annual connected TV advertising revenue.

"Matt is a respected media and business leader with a track record for successfully managing complex distribution negotiations," said Jason Combs, Scripps chief financial officer. "His experience, extensive industry relationships and understanding of our business make him the right person to lead our distribution team."

Hijuelos has been with Scripps since 2021. He joined the company as part of its acquisition of ION, where he served as vice president of business distribution, leading OTT strategy, partnerships, technology, monetization and analytics for the ION networks. He previously spent nearly 20 years with Akamai Technologies, the cloud computing company, where he held several leadership positions focused on business development. Hijuelos began his career as a business analyst at JP Morgan and also worked as a management consultant for KPMG.

He has a bachelor's of business administration degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Hijuelos, based in New York, replaces Robin Davis, who is retiring from Scripps at the end of the year.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

