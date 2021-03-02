Scripps to launch two new free TV networks

"By creating compelling new network programming to distribute through ION's spectrum, Scripps is expanding the ways it creates value from our ownership of ION and its powerful distribution platform," said Scripps Networks President Lisa Knutson.

The two new networks will be demo-specific and reality-based and will carry some of the most-popular and top-rated unscripted shows, nearly 70 in all.

Doozy will serve women ages 25-54 and their strong interest in can't-stop-watching, unscripted drama that's surprising and true. Doozy will feature such off-network shows as "Storage Wars," "Married at First Sight," "Hoarders," "Little Women: LA" and more.

Defy TV will reach men ages 25-54, celebrating the fascinating people living life to the fullest by being who they want to be and doing what they want to do. Its programming will include off-network series such as "Pawn Stars," "Forged in Fire," "American Pickers," "The Curse of Oak Island" and more.

At launch, the two networks will be available in at least 75% of U.S. television homes – and in all major markets – with more carriage agreements to be announced.

"These new networks solidify Scripps' position as the leader in free TV, serving viewers across the country with premium programming they can access on any television set," Knutson said. "Over-the-air television is growing rapidly, as more and more consumers 'self-bundle' by combining free television with subscription video-on-demand services. Doozy and Defy TV join our other networks in providing consumers even more entertaining, engaging – and free – programming. And they reinforce our ability to provide advertisers with effective and diverse reach."

Doozy and Defy TV join ION, Bounce, Laff, Grit, Court TV, Court TV Mystery and Newsy in the Scripps Networks portfolio.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

